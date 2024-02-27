Alessandro Martinsi Alessandro Martins https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/alessandro-martins/ 02/27/2024 – 13:53

This Tuesday (27), Go Gamers released the 11th edition of Pesquisa Game Brasil (PGB), an annual survey of electronic game consumption in Brazil. More than 13 thousand people were interviewed in 26 states, between December 2023 and January 2024.

Held together with Sioux Group, in partnership with Blend New Research and ESPM, the survey showed that 50.9% of people who consume electronic games in Brazil are women, a significant change compared to the previous year, where men led with 53.8%

The growth of the female audience occurs especially thanks to smartphones, an easily accessible platform with a vast library of games available. According to the PGB, women represent 61% of the public that uses cell phones to gamble in Brazil, almost twice as much as the male public.

“The portrait of digital game players is increasingly in line with Brazil’s demographic and socioeconomic census. The presence of women leading consumption, the representation of black and brown people within the digital games market and the rise of social classes with lower purchasing power using the smartphone as a platform', says Guilherme Camargo, partner at SX Group and postgraduate professor -graduation from ESPM

Men prefer video games

On the other hand, the male audience continues to lead the consumption of games on traditional consoles. According to PGB, more than 61% of the audience that plays on these platforms is made up of men, twice as many as women.

“Console players tend to seek a more social experience, valuing interaction with online communities, in addition to having an attachment to nostalgia”, explains the professor

Computers on the rise in Brazil

The growth of computers as a gaming platform in Brazil was also one of the highlights of the research. At least 22.6% of respondents use desktop and notebook to play, an increase of more than 3% that places the platform as the second favorite among Brazilians.

'Computer gamers seek a more immersive experience, have a preference for large franchises, like to explore a variety of games and consider themselves gamers', says Camargo

Game consumption grew compared to 2023

Finally, the research shows that the consumption of electronic games in Brazil is on the rise and has established itself as one of the most important entertainment habits in the country.

According to the data, 73.9% of people said they usually play games, a significant increase compared to 70% the previous year.