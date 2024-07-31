Mexico City.- Five years after the labor reform, 460 women lead a union in Mexico, which represents 14 percent of the total number of organizations of this type, reported Alfredo Domínguez Marrufo, head of the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration (CFCRL).

He said that from 2020 to date, the agency has granted 3,400 reports, in which 1.7 million workers have participated.

Of this total, 12,500 are women who hold a portfolio in unions and of them, 460 are general secretaries of a union.

“In 14 percent of the unions, there are female leaders, who are the ones with the authority to represent workers and to call for strikes,” she said at the conference for the first anniversary of the Observatory for Substantive Equality of Unions.

Domínguez Marrufo said that, although gender proportionality in unions is still a long way off, there has been progress.

However, she warned that many unions want to turn the concept of gender proportionality on its head, meaning that if a union has 30 percent women, for example, this percentage should be reflected in union portfolios.

“Many unions have women as substitutes, that way they want to get around things.

“The Federal Conciliation Center has not granted a single notice where proportional gender representation is not met,” said Domínguez Marrufo.

The official said that one of the problems facing gender proportionality is that unions do not have a reliable register, even though they must update it regularly.

“There are unions where the majority are women, but this must be reflected in the union leadership. We see it as a challenge to overcome. They have to comply or the decision will be taken backwards.

“We have ordered the reinstatement of national industrial unions because they did not comply with proportionality,” said the head of the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration.

Domínguez Marrufo stressed that this is an unprecedented situation, where unions are aware that they have to work to promote the participation of women in joint committees.