A strong fire broke out this morning in an address in Zacatecas, two women finished injured trying to escape of the strong flames and a puppy died at the scene.

The events were recorded around 07:00 this Sunday, in a house on Virreyes street of the subdivision Lomas Byzantinas, in the capital of Zacatecas; where they reported a fire to 911.

According to the State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) Firefighters, rescuers and paramedics moved to the place, who found a two-story house that was on fire.

While two women They remained abroad with some injuries, as it was reported that both Reina, 51, and Paulina, 19,Yes, they jumped from the second floor to escape the flames.

After a review, they also found a pet, a dog, who had died inside the home due to the fire; there was also another dog that was rescued.

According to the preliminary report of the CEPC, there were four people in the house and the fire had started on the first floor, where several books, stationery and flammable material were located.

Fortunately, the firefighters carried out maneuvers to extinguish the fire in time, using pressurized water and direct cooling with the use of chemical material to retard the flames.

Likewise, they ventilated the home and extracted a 30-kilogram Butane Gas tank that was damaged.

For their part, Reina and Paulina were transferred to a hospital to receive urgent medical attention due to their injuries.