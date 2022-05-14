* Per Shraddha Chakradhar

A recent video of TV reporter Tori Yorgey being hit by a car while speaking on live television has gone viral for several reasons. Yorgey’s ultra-calm reaction was even more extraordinary: she recovered quickly, claimed to be fine, and even said: “so this is live TV for you”.

Journalists, especially television, have been trained to carry on, no matter what, and not make the news. One study found that women in the press also see attacks, whether deliberate or not, as part of the job. The research, based on in-depth interviews with 32 US print and television journalists, was recently published in Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly.

Assistant professor of journalism and media at the University of Alabama and author of the study, Kaitlin Miller, said the women said that harassment and attacks are part of the price they pay for being journalists. It was a statement that continued to surface during interviews.

Miller found that when men described their experiences with harassment or other attacks, they actually seemed to wear them as a badge of honor and as a sign of having done a good job.

“Wow, they are really looking at these experiences quite differently”, realized Miller. The assistant professor decided to explore these themes as part of her doctoral thesis.

The first question the study investigated was whether journalists tended to face different types of harassment based on gender. Perhaps unsurprisingly, women were more likely to encounter most of the 16 types of harassment the study examined, which included having their appearance made fun of and receiving repeated dating requests. Male journalists were more likely to be threatened with physical harm or actually slapped, pushed or spat on.

Journalists, especially women, facing harassment is nothing new. However, Miller said most of the research and discourse on harassment experienced by media professionals focuses on sexual issues or social media.

“We haven’t seen much exploration of emotions in journalism, because for years there has been the stigma that journalists are objective, mere observers of what they report.”said Miller.

Miller also stated: “We are finally seeing research showing that emotion plays an important role in the journalistic process. Here, we see that it all comes down to how journalists are evaluating the experiences they have personally.”.

Overwhelmingly, Miller’s interviews revealed that women tend to believe that harassment, both type and frequency, is common in a female journalist’s path. As one interviewee said: “Whenever a woman has a strong point of view in a public space like a newspaper, she will pay a little for it”.

However, the men interviewed for the study had different interpretations of attacks on them or their work. A male respondent shared about threats in response to a story: “I just felt that if that’s the reaction then we must be on the right track because we’re making someone nervous enough to do something we’ve never experienced here before.”.

For men, threats in the form of name-calling or other types of harassment were a source of pride. “I kind of felt like it’s something to be expected and interestingly, we kind of wear it as a badge of honor.”said another interviewee.

It became clear to Miller that men and women view their identities as journalists differently. “For men this identity tended to be just as a journalist, but for women this identity tended to be like a ‘female journalist’”said Miller.

“We didn’t have a ‘female journalist’ and a ‘male journalist’”, he said. He also emphasized that the study looked at gender identity and not sex..

The study looked at the emotional reactions journalists feel when faced with harassment. The women said they felt fear, anxiety and alarm.

One interviewee described how she felt when a random man knocked on her car door when she was working, at night, on live scenes outside the newsroom: “My heart was racing because I was like, ‘Oh my God, is he going to hurt me? Why is he here? This does not make any sense'”.

In contrast, men shared angry emotions about harassment, especially name-calling: “I think you can only be called an idiot so many times before it has some kind of effect on you and just pisses you off”.

Miller’s own experience as a television reporter has influenced his interest in the subject and the recommendations he has for others looking to help improve the safety of journalists. Like Yorgey, Miller often had to go out alone to do a live bulletin, and was sometimes harassed by strangers.

Once when he did a scene on the Montana State University campus: “There were college students who showed up and took pictures and yelled at me and harassed me while I was on air… I was alone, at night, in the middle of nowhere, on a college campus. I was very vulnerable.”.

His suggestion is to do away, when possible, with sending reporters alone for field coverage. “You are extraordinarily vulnerable when covering a protest or doing live footage alone. You open yourself up to increased harassment. There is no doubt about it”said Miller.

“We need to see an organizational model that moves away from these one-man situations and leans more towards group reporting in certain settings”said Miller.

According to Miller, men and women perceive and process harassment differently. Newsrooms where men supervise women can be useless in ensuring that journalists feel seen and heard.

“We have a whole group of people with a different experience than yours, but charged with managing it”, said Miller. Many young journalists he spoke to are afraid to say anything, because they don’t want to be labeled as whiners.

“This is particularly bad for women from ethnic and racial minorities, who feel they are being labeled as too talkative. So we need to see a change in newsroom culture towards more diversity in leadershipsaid Miller.

Finally, there is a need for clearer processes in newsrooms to report harassment. Many journalists say nothing or just save all the records.

Ultimately, Miller concluded that this is part of a larger work, which includes others studies she did, to examine the impact of harassment on journalists. “We need to see some bigger institutional changes happen”he said.

* Shraddha Chakradhar is deputy editor of Nieman Lab. A science journalist by training, Shraddha most recently worked at the health news website STAT, where she wrote her award-winning daily newsletter, Morning Rounds. She has previously served as a news editor for Nature Medicine and as a researcher for PBS’s documentary science program NOVA.

The text was translated by Júlia Bro. Read the original text in English.

