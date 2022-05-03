Increasingly frequent targets of misogynistic attacks, women reporters face difficulties in fully exercising their profession in the country. Aggressions worsened during the Bolsonaro government. In 12 years of experience in newsrooms for the Estado and Folha groups, in São Paulo, journalist Fabiana Cambricoli was the victim of several virtual aggressions because of her work as a reporter. During the pandemic, she suffered orchestrated persecution for each report that questioned the use of medicines without scientific evidence against covid-19.

“Misogynist threats and name-calling became constant,” says Cambricoli. “I felt completely vulnerable and helpless.” The journalist also reports another episode that occurs after a report with criticism from patients of a health service implemented by the São Paulo city hall under the management of the toucan João Doria, in 2017.

“A Facebook page, which supported Doria, published my personal profile, including a photo of me on vacation in Cuba. They started saying that I was a communist. They discovered my cell phone and I started receiving threatening messages on WhatsApp,” he says. “If they were critical of the article, fine, but most were personal offenses, with typical insults directed at women, such as ‘bitch’, ‘bitch’, ‘bitch’, ‘slut’. There were threats and incitement to hatred.”

Despite the attacks, Cambricoli never stopped carrying out his work, however, he began to try to anticipate the reactions that would arise after the publication of certain reports and restricted his activities on social networks. “It didn’t stop me from working, but it made me more tense, as if I was always with a knife to my neck, thinking about the personal repercussions of work,” she says. “Even though I am 100% sure of my investigation and being super-criterious, giving space to all sides.”

The attacks on Cambricoli are not an isolated case in the reality of journalists in Brazil. A survey released last month by the organizations Gênero e Número and Reporters Without Borders points out that 55% of women and/or LGBT journalists face difficulties in their daily work in the current context of disinformation — for 92.5% of them, the phenomenon is at a stage “very serious”.

For 86% of the interviewees, the scenario worsened under the current president Jair Bolsonaro, which began in 2018. Almost 42% of them reported having already been victims of online violence because of the exercise of the profession and 85% were forced to change their behavior in social networks. social networks as a way to protect themselves from attacks.

“Every time you publish an article against the Bolsonaro government, you suffer aggression. We women even received pornographic images”, said a journalist who works in the capital of São Paulo, interviewed by DW Brasil, who preferred not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

“I once received a message on WhatsApp. The person gave details about my routine, talked about my son, mentioning his name and the school where he studied. He just told me to be careful. I was in complete shock for a few weeks, looking everywhere whenever I was out in the open. Then it passed. The worst thing about it all is that we end up getting used to it and even naturalizing a problem that should not exist in a democratic state,” says a journalist from Brasília, who also preferred to speak on condition of anonymity.

women as target

According to the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji), attacks against journalists have increased by 248% from 2019 to date. In 2021 alone, 453 attacks were recorded against communicators and media — 69% of the time, state agents were the perpetrators, with President Bolsonaro alone being responsible for 89 of these attacks in the last year.

Of these attacks, 10% were classified as “gender”, that is, they bring elements related to sexuality, sexual orientation or gender identity as a resource to attack victims. Of these 78% of the targets were women.

A report by Abraji also showed that 127 journalists and media were targets of gender attacks in 2021, with women, cis and trans, representing 91% of victims. In 95% of the cases the aggressors were men.

According to Abraji’s legal advisor, Letícia Kleim, women suffer double violence, for being journalists and for being a woman. “The position that they occupy of projection with the journalistic activity makes them frequent targets of machismo and misogyny”. On a daily basis, journalists are usually attacked for arguments that go beyond the work itself, but with attacks related to morals, appearance and sexuality.

Abraji’s executive secretary, Cristina Zahar, adds that these attacks “restrain press freedom in many ways” because “they intimidate professionals, provoke self-censorship and discourage investigations in the public interest.” “And the only objective is to harm the journalistic work of inspecting the public power and investigating the powerful. And, as is well known, without freedom of the press there is no democracy,” she says.

Misogyny drives attacks

“Misogyny and homophobia are peculiar to a significant portion of Brazilians, who were only conservative until the 2016 coup and the subsequent election of a far-right president of the Republic. With his obvious hostility to blacks, indigenous people, LGBT+ and journalists in general, this violent prejudice ended up also affecting reporters, once protected by the respectability of newspapers and magazines, now also in check”, evaluates journalist Leda Beck, vice president of Journalist Profession Association (APJor).

For her, Bolsonaro “sets a hateful example by screaming, exactly as he did in his 30 years as a federal deputy”. “It ‘naturalizes’ aberrations like these and spreads the idea that insult and disrespect are acceptable,” she comments. “Worse: he assumes it’s about ‘freedom of speech’.”

Beck recalls, however, that moral and sexual harassment of journalists has always existed in large Brazilian newsrooms and in the interaction with sources, the difference now is that these behaviors extrapolated into the public domain. “For a man who hates journalists in general [Bolsonaro]being approached by female reporters must be intolerable.”

Media paper constraint

For the experts heard by DW Brasil, society also pays a price for this phenomenon. With this violence, many journalists end up imposing, consciously or not, a self-censorship. As a result, the right to information is impaired, as many investigations may not be carried out satisfactorily.

“If the reporter cannot conclude an interview because she is insulted and threatened, it is not just press freedom that is under attack: it is the right to information itself, an essential pillar of democratic societies”, points out Beck.

Journalist Márcia Neme Buzalaf, a professor at the State University of Londrina (UEL), agrees that this situation ended up becoming “more latent” under the current government, mainly because there is an office dedicated to moving social networks with disinformation, “using jokes, flood of memes, often sexualizing journalists doing investigative work.”

” [Um efeito disso] it’s possible self-censorship,” she says. “Especially in relation to social networks. This is because the person is threatened, often involving the family, the children. It gets scared, obviously,” says Buzalaf.

For journalist Patrícia Paixão, a professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, one factor that is most upsetting is that cyberattacks targeting women often carry “sexual connotations”. And she agrees that journalists are often “overcome by fatigue” and start to avoid certain topics, even if only on social media. “Every woman who has worked as a reporter in Brasília, and I was one of them, has already felt firsthand how machismo affects women in these coverages”, she comments.

“Authorities and personalities, elected at the polls or not, tend to threaten women reporters if they ask about complaints involving the companies or public bodies they run. Misogyny, homophobia and racial prejudices surface when reporters do not have masculine social standards, which demonstrates an unacceptable cultural backwardness”, says journalist Angelo Sottovia Aranha, a professor at Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp).

“However, by facilitating the exchange of offenses due to physical distancing, social networks made debate, a good debate based on knowledge, history, experience and science unfeasible. Without intelligent debates, it will be difficult to reverse this situation of disrespect, this abuse that only amplifies disinformation and promotes ignorance”, adds Sottovia.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat