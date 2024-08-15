In October of last year it was announced that Matthew Perry, famous actor for the series Friendsdied as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning. Now, The investigation has led to the arrest of a couple of people related to this case.

According to CNN, Los Angeles police have made a number of arrests over the past few days. This should come as no surprise, as at a press conference last May, it was mentioned that authorities, in conjunction with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service, They were investigating how Perry obtained the drugs and who may have supplied them.. This is what was said about it at the time:

“Hypothetically, there is the possibility of criminal culpability depending on what the investigation uncovers, but at this point, we are not there yet.”

In this way, It is highly likely that those arrested are directly involved in drug supply.There are no clear details at the moment, but as this case progresses we will have a clearer idea of ​​what happened to the actor last year.

Let us remember that Perry was addicted to drugs and alcohol, but in his later years he began a long battle to free himself from his addictions. In this way, The actor began using ketamine, a substance that has been used as a treatment for depression, anxiety and pain.Prior to his death, Perry was receiving ketamine infusion therapy and was being treated by at least two doctors. In related topics, you can learn more about this case here.

Author’s Note:

It is unfortunate that actors’ lives end in such a way. This is exactly what happened to Michael Jackson. However, blaming doctors and providers of these types of substances is strange.

Via: Global alert