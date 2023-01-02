In the thoughts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, women occupy a special place, as they are not only partners in society, but they are “the soul of the place and the place of the soul,” according to what His Highness described in his saying on the occasion of “Day of Resurrection.” Emirati Women », which falls on August 28 of each year.

The distinguished position of women in the thought of Mohammed bin Rashid is based on deep roots that stem from the relationship of His Highness with his mother, the late Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this relationship that is difficult to describe in a more eloquent manner than the description of His Highness in his book “My Story”, which It included two stories about “the most beautiful … the softest … the most gentle … and the kindest person in my life”, stressing that His Highness still feels the loss of her even after 40 years.

He recalled the most prominent features of his mother’s personality, and her role as a wife and companion on the path of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, for more than four decades, and as a great mother to all her children.

pride

In a language overflowing with love, the book reveals in the two stories titled “Latifa 1” and “Latifa 2”, the depth of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s connection to his mother, and his pride and pride in every detail of her personality, saying: “Every son talks about peace and tranquility In the face of his mother .. But my mother was all peace and tranquility ». In defining her, he proceeds from the name and the connotations and meanings it carries that are reflected in her personality, explaining: “Latifa in language is the soft, gentle, comradely, rare woman.. Latifa in terminology is the saying that explains the chest. The most beautiful, softest, gentlest, and kindest person in my life. Her name is: Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Her lineage: the daughter of the ruler of Abu Dhabi from 1912 to 1922.

And His Highness reveals his closeness to his mother, saying: “Her love was great for all her children, but I was the closest to her. I have never seen a love like hers, nor a heart like hers, nor a closeness like hers. I lived my early years under her and my father’s wing. My father used to sit me two and three years old in front of him on his horse, and he would take me with him wherever he went.” Then His Highness moves on to draw a vibrant and warm picture that reflects an aspect of his diary with his mother: “I used to love waking up early. I used to wake up before everyone else in the house to find Sheikha Latifa awake before me, preparing breakfast for us despite the presence of someone serving her in the house. I still remember the smell of my mother’s bread, and I remember her talking to me in the early mornings. I enjoyed talking to her about herbal remedies. She was known for her medical skills. People used to travel long distances with their children or relatives to prescribe medicines and ointments for them from herbal mixtures.

And His Highness refers to her ability to understand and care for her children consciously: “She used to prepare my breakfast every day before I went to school. On the way I would cut him in half; I have one half, and a filly I loved the other half. I was young, and I thought flour bread with eggs was good for horses. My mother noticed that my lunch after I got back from school was not enough for me because I was so hungry. She knew that my breakfast was divided into two, so she increased it for me twice as much from tomorrow. I thought it was a happy coincidence, until I realized as I grew older that she was watching me, and knew breakfast wasn’t enough for me. so is the mother; It is not satisfied until you see us eating, and it does not rest until after we sleep, and it does not rejoice unless our sorrows cease.”

heiress of supremacy

And “My Story” reveals that the belief of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the capabilities of women, their ability to perform all tasks, and to master various skills like men and perhaps better, is not an emergency in his life. “His mother was able to shoot better than many men, She could control a horse or a camel, as if she were born in a saddle. And she had her council with the women, and she did not hesitate to convey all their concerns to Sheikh Rashid. Her personality was strong and likable at the same time. Everyone who knew her loved her.” Therefore, it is not surprising that 85% of the workers in His Highness’s office are women, as the daughter of the Emirates inherited this superiority, and she was able, thanks to the unlimited support of the country’s leadership, to become an active element in the renaissance of her country and the development of her society, until the experience of empowering women in the Emirates became a global success story .

like that; Thanks to the support of the leaders of the Emirates, the country was able to jump to the 18th place in the world and the first in the Arab world, in the Gender Equality Index issued by the United Nations Development Program 2020, which represents a quantum leap by an average of 31 global ranks in this report within five years, as it was ranked 49 in the world in 2020. 2015, the year in which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the establishment of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, headed by the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women’s Establishment.

The UAE has also made quantum leaps in its ranking in other global competitiveness indicators, as it ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa for two consecutive years in the World Bank report “Women, Business Activities and the Law 2021 and 2022”, which monitors the efforts of governments around the world with regard to the development of laws and legislation aimed at To protect and empower women economically, within eight axes, achieving a qualitative leap to reach 82.5 points in the overall index, with achieving the full score of 100 points, in five axes: freedom of movement, workplaces, wages, entrepreneurship, and pension. And it achieved first place in the Arab world in the Gender Gap Report 2021 issued by the World Economic Forum, and it came in first place globally in four sub-indicators within this important international report, which are: women’s parliamentary representation, literacy rate, gender ratio at birth, and enrollment rate. primary school girls. The UAE topped the countries of the world in the percentage of female representation in Parliament for the years 2020 and 2021 within the Global Competitiveness Report, issued by the Institute for Administrative Development in Switzerland. , issued in July 2021 by the Council on Foreign Relations, a non-governmental organization concerned with research and studies based in New York.

in his sayings

The interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in supporting, encouraging and praising women and their role in society, was reflected in many inspirational sayings and poems of His Highness, so His Highness dedicated his masterpiece of poetry, sung “Talk to Me” “to every woman who made our lives life .. and our words have meaning .. and our achievements beautiful.”

Among His Highness’s sayings: “The word life is feminine, civilization is feminine, writing, poems, and beautiful aspirations are all feminine. Everything beautiful in our life is imprinted with the female’s fingerprint. She is the friend, the gentle, the companion, and the authentic teacher. May God protect you, O princesses, and every year you are more beautiful, greater, more dazzling, and more brilliant.”

His Highness also said: “We are proud of the achievements we have made in the file of supporting women, but we look forward to more and our goal is to lead the countries of the world in this field. We continue to support her, overcome all obstacles that may stand in her way, and provide her with everything she needs to always be at the level of excellence that is hoped for. Today, Emirati women occupy half of the seats in the Federal National Council. .. And the successes achieved by women in our country make us keen to share our expertise and successful experiences in supporting women with every country that sees in its role a real added value that supports its aspirations for a better future.

• January 4, the anniversary of Mohammed bin Rashid assuming the reins of power in Dubai

• “Do not stop learning.. It is science that creates life.. And whoever stops learning.. stops living.”

• “There is no place for the word ‘impossible’ in the dictionary of leadership, and no matter how great the difficulties, faith, determination and perseverance are sufficient to overcome them.”

role model and supervisor

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was keen, on various occasions, to express gratitude and pride in Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation «Umm Emirates”, because of their active role in supporting and empowering Emirati women, in addition to being a role model and an honorable model for Emirati women, and a companion on the path of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.