Genoa, Two men, both Italians, offenders, they were arrested by the State Police, after some investigations conducted by the policemen of the Flying Squad and coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. On board stolen motorcycles, they robbed women on the street. In the photo, a police car (archive photo)

Genoa – In a few days, it is assumed that they have carried out a series of muggings and robberies towards women: often elderly, approached on board of scooters stolen from time to time to carry out crimes.

The facts date back to the first days of December when an escalation of theft with tear through the streets of the capital.

In two episodes, the violence of the criminals resulted injuries to victims, drag them to the ground in an attempt to snatch their bag. In one of the facts, it happened close in piazza Dante, a 60-year-old lady was joined by two men who, after grabbing the bag, yanked her until it fell to the ground: in the fall the woman suffered a fracture of two ribs and nasal bones.