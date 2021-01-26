Nicolas Besombes Sports sociologist, author of a doctoral thesis on the sporting aspects of e-sport and vice-president of the France Esports association

Has the professionalization of e-sport been accompanied by less precariousness?

There is a huge gap between the major structures, professionalized, on the big games, and the rest. The sector is barely 10 years old; it lacks uniformity and overall maturity. Among the players, the wage earners remain a minority. League of Legends publisher Riot Games has imposed it on their main leagues, but this is not the case everywhere. The majority remain microentrepreneurs. There is indeed a professional player contract proposed in French law since 2017, but it is little used, except for underage players over 16 years old.

The players realize, sometimes late, the importance of the salary, when, after an injury, their club stops their contract and they find themselves with nothing. As for the structures, they are happy not to pay contributions. It is up to the players to defend themselves and make this claim. But they are very young, not necessarily politicized, and the sector is highly competitive. There are a few unions, on “Fortnite” or “Counter Strike” games, but they are run by the publishers and are not seen as legitimate.

How to secure the course of these young players?

I dream of a Buffet law (text by Marie-George Buffet from 1999 which takes 5% of sports TV rights to help amateur sport – Editor’s note) to finance the amateur e-sport scene, associations, clubs and promote the emergence of talent. And professionalization is inseparable from training. There is no sports-study or ministry recognition, and the schools are all private. We can find two that seem serious in Lyon. The Tony Parker Adequat Academy and the Gaming Campus, where you can also train in e-sport professions. These schools are backed by high-level clubs, which is important for the progression of the players.

How to explain the absence of women in this environment?

They are present in the framework, but there are hardly any professional players. We can find 2 or 3 exceptions, like the French Kayane in fighting games (“Soul Calibur”, “Tekken”, “Street Fighter” …) or the Canadian Scarlett on “Starcraft” (a real time strategy game), but none of them play in a team. In video games, there are very gendered social constructions. The competitive spirit is not valued in girls and the marketing of the sector has focused, from the start, on boys: female characters have often been hypersexualized, even reduced to the rank of trophy, not allowing women to recognize themselves …

Result, if one in two players is a woman in France, 85% of the employees in the industry are men. When we enter competitive games, there are only 15 to 20% women in ranked games, and less than 4% when the competition is organized in physical places. Because they must also pass the barrier of the toxicity of certain communities of players, it is almost impossible for them to escape discriminatory and sexist remarks, especially since there is a clear lack of resources allocated to moderation. Online, some go so far as to hide their identity and change their voice to be quiet.

Team managers also evoke the brake of the “gaming house”, these big houses where players live and work, full of boys, to justify not selecting women …

This is an argument that I cannot hear. If there is a problem, it is the fault of the boys and the managers who do not play their role of educator. There are women surrounded by men in submarines and it’s a much smaller space than a gaming house. The latter, anyway, are disappearing, because not conducive to the development of players.

Robert Hradil / Getty Images for SportAccord