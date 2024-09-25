“In an era of rapid technological change, we must create a future where women are at the forefront of artificial intelligence and technological advancement,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. “It is not just about equality, but also about maintaining balance in decision-making. By supporting women’s access to technology and artificial intelligence professions, we can shape the ethical foundations of these technologies and ensure that everyone benefits from them. We must also create opportunities that enable women to lead, innovate and define a future that works for us all.”

This came during the launch of the activities of the “Women in Technology Forum” organized by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park today at its headquarters with wide participation that included a group of the most prominent pioneering figures from researchers, specialists, representatives from international organizations, advocates of women’s empowerment, a number of female entrepreneurs, in addition to directors of a number of government agencies and representatives from civil society, with follow-up and interest from representatives of local and international media, as the forum provides valuable communication opportunities and a unique experience for exchanging knowledge within attractive discussion sessions.

On the sidelines of the forum, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi met with a number of inspiring women from around the world. The fifth edition of the forum is being held this year under the slogan: “Leading the Future: Women Shaping the Features of Artificial Intelligence.”

The forum discusses the reality and empowerment of women in artificial intelligence, which is expected to grow by 37.3% until 2030, in addition to highlighting their technological achievements and how women can play a greater role in this field.

The World Economic Forum expects that artificial intelligence will create about 97 million new jobs, which may alleviate fears of job losses. A study by PwC revealed that the growth of jobs requiring artificial intelligence skills may outpace the growth of all other jobs, and these jobs carry a premium of up to 25% in average wages.

A 2020 World Economic Forum report found that women make up just 26% of data and AI jobs in the global workforce, while the 2021 Stanford AI Human-Centered AI Index found that women make up just 16% of AI faculty worldwide.

“Sharjah Research and Technology Park is an active supporter of women’s empowerment in technology, as evidenced by the strong presence of women in this scientific park. This is in line with our vision and mission to transform Sharjah into a hub for education, arts, culture and innovation,” said Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research and Technology Park. “The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence provides women with an ideal window to excellence and distinction. The Women in Technology Forum has provided new insights and ideas that will encourage more women to embrace artificial intelligence, whether as professionals or as entrepreneurs.”

The forum sessions included various discussions on “AI Governance and Gender Equality”, “Why We Need Women in AI”, “AI and Women in Creative Industries”, and “Women’s Health: AI as a Preventive Solution”.

The Women in Technology Forum 2024 seeks to empower women in the field of AI technology, highlighting their contributions in an environment that contributes to their professional growth and leadership, and encouraging women to actively participate in this dynamic industry.