Few young women choose to pursue a career in areas considered male in the European country. Technical sectors want to change this pattern. 5ive Bike is a small bicycle shop with a workshop in the east of Frankfurt. Bettina Karow, 41, opened her own business here 13 years ago. And it hasn’t been an easy road. “It used to be difficult to find a qualification course and then a job. I often heard that there were no changing rooms or bathrooms for female employees, this was a problem”.

Despite all the obstacles, she went on her way. But as a bicycle mechanic, she has often had to fight prejudice in a heavily male-dominated industry. “Before, I had a store in another location. It was small because the owner of the building didn’t want to rent me a bigger space, because [ele acreditava que] no man would let a woman fix a bicycle. That was extreme.”

Now Karow has another store, although she still has to deal with difficulties. It is mainly the consequences of the pandemic and the problems of the supply chain, which make it difficult for small businesses like hers.

Only 20% of apprentices are women

Bettina Karow can be considered a “model woman” in the technical professions. Among apprentices, the proportion of women in professions like yours, in civil construction, or in car mechanics is no more than 5%.

“Women are still heavily underrepresented in technical occupations,” says Gabriele Wydra-Somaggio from the Institute for Labor Market and Employment Research (IAB) at the German Federal Employment Agency. “That’s where this gender division of the training and job market shows itself very clearly”.

The percentage of women among apprentices is around 20%. The different areas of the technical professions are particularly divided by gender. There are clearly professions dominated by women, such as hairdressers. Professions such as confectionery, seamstress or goldsmith are also preferred areas for them.

Campaign to improve the image

The professions of a dental technician and also an optician are popular among women. In areas such as civil construction, men still dominate. “There is therefore still room for improvement,” Jörg Dittrich, president of the German Confederation of Technical Professions, told DW.

The segment and its association are trying to attract young women through various projects and initiatives, such as Dia das Gartas, in which employers open their doors to attract female apprentices. An image campaign aims to help present the sector as yet another field of activity for women. These are important stimuli at a time when there is a shortage of skilled workers in Germany.

The measures are already showing results. The number of female apprentices in construction has steadily increased in recent years – albeit at a still low level. The proportion of women among apprentices in the main construction sector in 2021 was just 2.5%.

Technology and digitization make work easier

It may be worthwhile for women to enter the world of professions hitherto dominated by men. A side effect of the gender divide is that occupations pursued by women are generally lower paid.

According to Gabriele Wydra-Somaggio, “women tend to follow more creative careers, whose salary level is significantly lower than in technical professions practiced mainly by men”. This is also due to the fact that, in these professional fields, there are often larger companies, where the salary level is fixed by collective agreements.

In order to increase the recruitment of women for all technical sectors in the future, the Confederation of German Technical Professions points out that many professions have evolved. “Some require more from a physical point of view. But now there are also many improvements that make access easier for women,” says Dittrich. He cites the use of drones by roofers as an example that, in many other sectors, technological progress and digitization have replaced physical exertion.