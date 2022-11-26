Almost a month after Ariadna López was murdered in an apartment in the Roma neighborhood, her friends have shouted her name loudly through the streets of Mexico City. “We’re not all here, Ari is missing!” they were screaming at the top of their lungs, their eyes brimming with tears and their mouths brimming with rage. Among the 15 girls they hold a huge purple banner full of yellow sunflowers “they were their favorite flowers,” says Adai Ruiz, 27.

This Friday, November 25, the Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is commemorated throughout the world and Mexico has more than enough reasons to take to the streets to shout enough! against violence that takes the lives of 11 women every day. “Women in Mexico are afraid, we can no longer trust the taxi driver or the friend… we are tired, exhausted, sad,” denounces the young woman. In the country there were also demonstrations in Oaxaca, the State of Mexico, Morelos, Yucatán, Nuevo León, Puebla and Tlaxcala, among other states.

Since 2018, 17,776 women have been murdered, according to official figures, while 70% of Mexican women have experienced some type of violence throughout their lives, according to INEGI figures. But beyond the statistics, “Ari’s” friends, as they affectionately called her, want to honor her memory so that she does not become just another case. “Even if justice is done, let’s always keep remembering Ariadna,” says another of her friends. On November 2, when the girl had been missing for two days, it was her friends who recognized her corpse through a post on social networks. Some cyclists had found her body on a highway in the State of Morelos and uploaded photos of her tattoos in case anyone recognized her. It was her, there was no doubt. The young woman had gone to a bar with some friends and she never returned.

The last two people who saw her alive, Rautel ‘N’ and Vanessa ‘N’, are being held in pretrial detention accused of the crime of femicide awaiting trial. Some images of the man carrying the body of the young woman in the parking lot of her house were decisive in issuing the arrest warrant against her. “She is her and she will always be a member of my family and I know that all of us who are here considered her a sister,” says a third friend who is wearing a purple T-shirt with her friend’s face and a sunflower. “We are going to fight for her until the people who did what they did to her pay for it. Because those deserve to be recast in hell, ”she says angrily.

The demonstration passed peacefully for most of the route. There were some isolated confrontations between members of the black bloc and the police who protected the march. By sections, in the street, there were more police officers sheltered behind their enormous shields than protesters. Compared to other years, the attendance was lower, the authorities indicate that around 3,000 people participated who left from two contingents, one from the roundabout of the Women who fight (former roundabout of Colón) and the other from the Ángel de la Independencia . One of them was Alejandra Rivera, 35 years old. Over a decade ago her uncle brutally murdered her aunt and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Rivera says that she was marked by that death of hers when she was very young. “No sentence repairs the psychological damage and the damage they do to the family,” she says. The woman also tells that a few weeks ago the aunt of a friend of hers was murdered in Peru. Blanca Arellano’s body was found a few weeks ago on a beach, a victim of what could be an organ trafficking network. “The family is devastated,” says Alejandra. She “she Sold all her belongings to go live with her boyfriend. She went looking for her love and they murdered her. The guy first said that she had returned to Mexico, and then he denied knowing her, ”says Rivera.

The demonstration has ended in the Zócalo of the capital, where several mothers of victims of femicide have taken the floor to demand an end to impunity, the mistreatment they receive from the authorities in charge of investigations and against judges who do not judge with perspective of gender and release the feminicides of their daughters. To these great systematic failures must be added the high rate of impunity in Mexico, where 95% of crimes are not solved. The mother of Diana Velázquez, murdered in Chimalhuacán (Mexico State) in 2017. “So far there is no justice, there is no truth. We keep fighting every day and shouting Justice for Diana! and naming the incompetence of the State, police, public ministries and judges. After five years I have only received ridicule and simulations from a corrupt and indolent State”, the woman has denounced, shouting in the middle of the square. “I am not going to shut up about everything they did to my daughter, I will never forget how the cowards murdered her, how they murdered her that morning, how they raped her, how they beat her and how they left her with me. on the street as if it were garbage ”, the woman continued with a torn voice.

That torn feeling is shared by thousands of mothers throughout the country, such as Concepción Rivera, mother of lawyer Grisell Pérez, murdered in March 2021 allegedly at the hands of her romantic partner. Pérez had a shelter for women in vulnerable situations in the State of Mexico and was dedicated to defending and accompanying women victims of violence, femicides, disappearances and human trafficking. Today the authorities informed the family that the man was arrested. “It gives me peace of mind, but the race to get justice for my daughter does not end here,” says Mrs. Rivera. After the arrest, a judge must determine if he links the detainee to the process and begins a trial to determine his guilt or his innocence. “I seek a maximum sentence against my daughter’s murderer. She is a person who cannot continue in society so that she does not continue to hurt people, ”says Grisell Pérez’s mother. She says that she is there because of the deep love that she has for her daughter and because she would have wanted him to leave if something happened to her.

