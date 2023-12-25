This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS América newsletter in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so. in this link.

A report published at the beginning of the year in América Futura showed how science continues to be a hostile world for women. Sexist inequality not only affects them in this professional field, but also worsens their access to care for many diseases. A study in The Lancet Last September it concluded that at least 1.5 million women's deaths could be avoided through primary prevention strategies or early detection of cancer. The Mexican oncologist María Teresa Bourlon, one of the co-authors of the study, revealed in an interview with this medium how linked these data are to patriarchy.

In some Latin American countries, the reality is even more worrying, especially among indigenous and Afro-descendant women, who tend to have the worst health outcomes and a shorter life expectancy due to the poor or no care they receive. Which reflects the extent to which women continue to face inequality in basic rights achieved compared to men.

I remember very well the moment in which I understood to what extent the sexist perspective also governs the field of health and science. It was the day I interviewed Carme Valls, an endocrinologist who promoted the inclusion of women in clinical trials more than two decades ago in Spain; She was also a pioneer in raising differences in mortality between sexes in research, among many other merits. Following a conversation with her, I learned, among many other aspects of inequality in the healthcare field, that until the mid-nineties there were no research studies that considered women in cardiovascular medicine: they were directly excluded from the studies. Also, despite the differences at the biochemical, genetic, cellular and physiological level that exist, depending on sex, many works still show a low or no inclusion of female populations in biomedical research.

Author of several books on the subject, Valls has dedicated her career to making visible how medicine and research have prioritized the body of men over that of women, and to vindicate the need to apply differential biology by sex as one of the great challenges. in the field of health, including the need for consistent affirmative actions.

Among so many health specialists, many trials on mortality in cardiology and treatments are still designed mostly with men. This prioritization of the male population by the research and clinical care system results in many women losing their lives because they were not considered in the design of experimental trials or in consultations. This is what another magazine report sees Lancet of 2021, a publication that documents how, regarding cardiovascular diseases, the female population continues to be understudied, underdiagnosed and insufficiently treated.

In Mexico, another similar problem is exemplified by HIV and the public policies formulated to fight against its incidence and impact on lives, which exclude women in the prevention and treatment of infection, although discrimination and sexist violence make them more vulnerable to contracting it.

As so many published works demonstrate, including researchers in the design of clinical trials not only impacts more and better study of the health problems that affect us, but also improves scientific results. After all, we make up more than half of the world's population… Even so, women continue to be underrepresented in fields related to research, constituting just over 30% of authorships worldwide.

In Latin America, where guidelines specifying the inclusion of women in biomedical research have barely been developed, highly reputed scientists, such as Brenda Crabtree, one of the leading experts on HIV, denounce how this percentage is even more critical. An urgent reality to combat with government policies. Parity in research teams allows sex to be better considered as a differential factor to know, for example, how cancer affects men and women differently, or the limiting doses of drugs depending on the body to be medicated.

The disparity in research by sex is also carried over to some preclinical trials with animal models. Considering that female rats are more unstable, laboratories prefer to work with samples from males. A belief in animal experimentation that Rebecca Shansky, a neuroscientist at Northeastern University in Boston, debunked in a study published in the journal Science in 2019. After having carried out several experiments with rodents in the field of neuroscience, the data collected showed how the females did not vary more. In some cases, the results with males were the most variable due to the patterns of hierarchy and dominance between specimens with different levels of testosterone.

A revealing fact about the patriarchal system in medicine is that two of its fields of research where the most studies are lacking are precisely female sexual and reproductive health. There are still many taboos and myths when it comes to talking about menstruation or menopause. It still causes shame to talk about our pleasure. In this 2019 interview, Helen O'Connell, the first Australian woman to specialize in urology, highlighted how, unlike the male genitalia, the clitoris continues to be largely absent from research. After reading the decorations of the scientist who described for the first time the complete anatomy of this organ so invisible and repudiated – according to Unicef, more than 4 million girls are at risk of being victims of genital cutting every year – it occurred to me to do a Google search. The same year that the Australian made her great discovery, in 1998, Viagra was launched on the market. The same year in which the detailed map of female pleasure was known, there was already a drug to alleviate a problem of sexual dysfunction in men. An ironic coincidence that reflects, among so many examples, how medicine has prioritized the male body, treating the female body as similar, despite the great differences.

While, with much effort and perseverance, we are advancing on the path towards equality, the field of medicine and research makes clear, once again, an assumption of feminism: when it comes to problems and needs that affect women , we are the ones who pay attention to them, who care and get involved to change the social injustices that impact us.

As in health, there are too many examples that confirm this premise: women end up saving ourselves only and always by other women.

