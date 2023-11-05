Women in labor in a London hospital were given advertising brochures with a photo of Dmitry Medvedev

In one of the London hospitals, women in labor were given advertising brochures for the clinic with a photograph of the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev. The corresponding frame was posted online by one of the Instagram users (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the photo, the former President of the Russian Federation stands next to two doctors near a bed on which a woman is sitting with a child in her arms. The photo was taken in a Russian maternity hospital in Kostroma in 2011, although the address of the London hospital is indicated on the booklet.

“Our advice line is open seven days a week,” the ad says.

Earlier, Medvedev listed ten factors for the degradation of Europe, many of which are, to one degree or another, related to the destruction of partnerships with Russia. Among these factors, the politician included the loss of relative geopolitical autonomy, which is due to the European Union’s lack of ability to act independently “not only in the international arena, but even in the European field.”