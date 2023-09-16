Women in Games has set the theme for its upcoming annual conference: Disruption.

“Asking direct questions to look forward and build a better, progressive future for women in games and esports around the world”, the online conference will take place on 10th October, 2023. Tickets cost £30.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Nintendo Switch 2 tech demos and potential launch titles discussed.Watch on YouTube

“From questions based on original research about representation such as ‘What’s going wrong with women’s dialogue in video games?’, to questions from returning innovators about pay such as ‘Salary Transparency: Breaking the Game or Path to Success?’, the Women in Games Annual Global Conference will offer abundant challenges to the prevailing lack of fairness, whether that be in work or play environments,” a press release says.

“Mental health and toxicity are addressed in a series of sessions, from ‘Accountability and Repair: A new framework for addressing Toxicity?’ to an examination of the intersectional nature of Mysoginoir revealed through a new research report from Glitch.”

“There are still huge challenges facing women working in games and esports, and women and girls playing games online,” says Women in Games CEO, Marie-Claire Isaaman.

“Our work at Women in Games is to address these significant challenges, and look to find solutions. Our Annual Global Conference provides us with the chance to ask difficult questions, to disrupt – in the hope of collectively seeking answers.

“Women in Games’ continuing mantra is that no one should be disadvantaged because they are a woman, and our speakers will share their perspectives on how and why their efforts at disrupting the status quo are a reason for optimism about positive change in the worlds of games, esports and beyond.”

For the full list of speakers and tentative schedule, or to secure your ticket, head on over to the official website.

Isaaman also recently released a statement asking if the games industry is “going backwards” following reports that “multiple folks” were assaulted or spiked at this year’s GDC event.

In a public statement, Isaaman reflected on employment statistics and revealed that while “both male and female gamers experienced similarly high levels of toxicity, showing that toxicity is an issue across the entire gaming community”, “the experience that girls and women encounter are often “much darker and threatening”.