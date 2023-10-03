A historic test

A few weeks ago the 28 year old Jessica Hawkins, a British driver who raced in the W Series last year, became the first woman since 2018 to get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car to carry out a private test session. The English girl, who represents the Aston Martin team as a driver-ambassador, lapped the Hungarian circuit of Budapest at the wheel of the AM21, the car used by the Silverstone team in the 2021 season and taken to the podium in Baku by Sebastian Vettel.

The last female driver to get behind the wheel of one of the Circus’ racing cars was, five years ago now, Tatiana Calderon, who took to the track in Mexico at the wheel of Sauber. This test has reignited the debate on the topic of the lack of presence of women in motorsport and in particular in Formula 1. In fact, the last woman to have competed in a GP remains Lella Lombardi in Austria in 1976. More recently, in 2015, Susie Wolff he took part in PL1 of the British Grand Prix with Williams.

The importance of having an example

The event in which Hawkins was the protagonist has been criticized by some, who have branded it as a mere “commercial stunt”. However, the person concerned responded to the criticism by underlining the importance of the example set by this test session. In fact, it is important that young girls who are passionate about motoring see that It is possible for a woman to get to drive a Formula 1 car. “Sometimes I wish I was 20 years younger and started running now – Hawkins declared to the official Aston Martin website – because it seems to me that today there are many more opportunities, but I am happy that things have changed to give the new generations this possibility“.

“When I was a child, if I turned on the TV and watched F1, would I have come to think that women can drive in Formula 1? Probably not – added the English rider – it’s a question of visibility. If you can see something, then you can become it. I am proud to advance female representation in motorsports. I hope that seeing myself behind the wheel of an F1 car will be an inspiration to future female athletes and that it will inspire people, whether men or women, to chase their dreams, no matter what. Nothing should ever stop you from doing what you want, what you are passionate about, what you love to do.”.