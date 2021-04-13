Women in command and America today fought in the tough battle for the rating Monday, April 12. On this occasion, Latina’s entertainment program managed to beat its direct competition with various reports related to the 2021 General Elections, which were held on Sunday, April 11.

The space led by Maricarmen Marin, Giovanna valcarcel Y Thaís Casalino presented a segment in which the non-verbal language of the presidential candidates was analyzed and another in which the sanitary errors that were committed during the elections were mentioned. Additionally, an interview was broadcast with Jean Paul Strauss and the impersonator of Marcello Motta, who returned to the Yo soy competition after overcoming COVID-19.

Thanks to this proposal, Women in command had an increase in its audience and registered 4.4 rating points, getting closer and closer to the preference of the public.

On the other hand, America today had as special guests Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu, who resumed their friendship after years of estrangement. In addition, the program presented a special report on former celebrity couples who are parents.

With this audiovisual material, the magazine presented by Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Melissa Paredes and Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ managed to add 4.1 rating points.

Giovanna Valcárcel got engaged to his girlfriend, Kim Zollner

On Monday, April 5, Giovanna Valcárcel announced in Women in command that she got engaged to her partner, Kim Zollner, sparking enthusiasm among her colleagues Thaís Casalino and Maricarmen Marín.

“It is a commitment to my partner. Two years have passed. She also has a ring, of course, that we gave each other. If there has been a subject in which we have reneged, a fight, something like that, I have never taken off my ring and neither has she, ”said the radio host.

