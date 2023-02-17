The Carrefour chain, the most controversial and controversial supermarket in the country, the scene of animal and customer murders in recent years, seems determined to turn the page on past problems. Starting with the greater participation of women in management.

Last year, the company launched the ELLAs program (acronym for Elegance, Leadership, Freedom and Audacity), which trained 500 women for leadership positions.

This year, according to the director Maria Alicia Lima Peralta, the goal is to train another 700 women from the company. At the end of the training, a select group of 40 women continue with the mentorship, being trained by the women of the company’s executive committee. CEO Stephane Maquaire will personally participate in the training process.