The number of women investors in the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) grew 16.3% in 2022, but the increase was the lowest in the last 4 years. In 2021, it increased by 36%. At the end of last year, 1.34 million women were registered.

The proportion of women in total accounts dropped in 1 year, from 23.2% to 23%. Men hold 77% of enabled accounts. THE Power360 conducted the survey based on data from B3, updated up to December 29, 2022.

NUMBER OF INVESTORS

The number of investors on the São Paulo Stock Exchange rose to 5.8 million in 2022, a record in history. It represents 2.7% of the Brazilian population, estimated at 215 million people.

There was a 17.5% growth compared to 2021. The increase was the lowest recorded since 2017, when it rose 9.9%. Increased 31.2% in 2018; 104.7% in 2019, 94% in 2020 and 53.9% in 2021. That is, the expansion in the number of investors slowed down for 3 years in a row.

The number of investors over the past 3 years has increased by 4.18 million. It is counted as 1 investor for each CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) registered in the brokerage houses. There may be double counting in cases of people who have accounts at more than one brokerage.

The number of investors grew more sharply in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), as shown in the infographic below.

HOW IS IT IN THE USA

The 5.8 million Brazilian investors on the stock exchange are equivalent to 2.7% of the population. In the United States, the homeland of liberalism, the scenario is very different: around 145 million Americans invest in stocks. That is, close to 58% of the country’s population, according to data from the galupa polling company.

B3 INVESTOR PROFILE

The Southeast is the region with the most registered accounts. It represents 57.7% of the country’s total. São Paulo alone has 2.1 million investors, or 36% of the total.

The region with the lowest number is the North, with 3.9%. Amapá has 9,200 accounts, the smallest in the country.

People aged between 26 and 45 hold 61% of accounts, which corresponds to 3.6 million. The number of young people aged 16 to 26 reached 832.4 thousand in 2022.

