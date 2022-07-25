Nearly three hundred women of the Amsterdam Student Corps (ASC-AVSV) feel unsafe after sexist speeches by four male members. This is stated in an internal letter, in the hands of NRCwhich is signed by 273 female corps members.

Last Sunday, speeches were given on the occasion of the association’s 34th lustrum, during which nine days of festivities take place. Several “prominent” male members expressed themselves as “downright insulting, sad and shameful,” the signatories said.

In the speeches, women are referred to as “nothing more than whores” and “semen buckets.” One male corps member said they would “break women’s necks so they could put their dick in it.” Female corps members write that they are shocked by the words. “We hear men think: it’s just a joke. We think the joke is over,” the signatories said. “Showing cultural change for a year and then using these kinds of terms yourself and it is also applauded? Does the Senate not take its own culture change seriously?”

Culture change

The Amsterdam student body was also discredited last year. Then the traditional hazing was immediately and definitively abolished because of violence. At least six fraternities had engaged in “gross assault and humiliation” during the hazing, the Senate wrote after an internal investigation on the site. As a result, the funding of the association by the University of Amsterdam, VU University and Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences was discontinued.