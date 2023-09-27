Debby Gerritsen writes every Wednesday about what concerns her. This week: it’s high time for a feminine touch in the male sports world. Take Daphne Koster: under her leadership, Ajax’s women’s division became national champions this year. But men don’t want women at their football helm. They prefer to focus on their own blundering leaders.

