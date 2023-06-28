In 1968 the book was published man the hunter (The hunting man). It was the result of a symposium held two years earlier. Organized by anthropologists Richard Lee and Irven DeVore, it featured many ethnographic and archaeological works on early gatherer-hunter societies. The work was the support of the hunter paradigm: the relevance of hunting in human evolution and how this was fundamentally a matter of men. But it was just one more gender bias, this time also present in science. In 2020, a work that had an enormous impact showed how prehistoric women also hunted large animals. Now, a review of dozens of traditional communities shows that women hunt as much as men.

Not many years passed before, from the same science, the postulates of man the hunter. With a feminist perspective, the anthropologist Frances Dahlberg brought together a series of works in the book Woman the gatherer (The collector woman). Based on a series of field investigations, he questioned the paradigm of the hunting man for relegating the role of gathering and other tasks feminine in human history. But this feminist critique unintentionally accepted the sexual division of labor: men hunt, women gather fruit. But what if this separation never existed or was not so marked? The discovery of a young woman buried with her weapons in the Andes some 8,000 years ago (followed by many others) ended up dismantling the myth of the hunting man in the past. And in the present?

More information

A group of anthropologists from the Universities of Washington and Seattle Pacific (United States) have searched ethnographic databases for what anthropologists and ethnographers have written about hunting in traditional societies today (or that existed until relatively recently, such as This is the case of the Iroquois, Apaches and other Native Americans). They selected almost 400 cultures, but had to reduce the sample to 63 because, as Cara Wall-Scheffler, a co-author of the study, puts it, they were explicitly looking for “studies detailing hunting behavior and strategies.” If there were no tables, statistics or details, they were discarded.

Of the 63 traditional societies analyzed, in 50, that is, 79%, women also hunt, according to data from the study, published in PLOS ONE. There are samples of it in communities on all inhabited continents, except Europe (where there have been no hunter-gatherer groups for a long time). As it is possible that the hunting is due to the fact that the animal was found while collecting fruits, the authors of the review narrowed down even further and found ethnographic works from 40 societies that differentiate between intentional or occasional hunting and unforeseen hunting. In 85% of them, women go hunting. In this group are, for example, the Aka pygmies, from central Africa, the Agta from the province of Luzón, in the Philippines, or the barely 1,000 women of the Matsé tribe, in the Peruvian Amazon.

In some cultures, women and men use the same techniques and tools. [de caza]while in others women use a greater variety of strategies” Cara Wall-Scheffler, anthropologist at Seattle Pacific University, United States

“In some cultures, women and men use the same techniques and tools [de caza], while in others women use a greater variety of strategies than men”, says Wall-Scheffler. Her analysis was able to determine what they hunted in 45 of these hunter-gatherer communities. In almost half, the females preferably hunt small animals, but in 33%, they focus on large game. As for how motherhood modulates this activity, Wall-Scheffler says that two patterns predominate: “Data are appearing that indicate that children stay with caregivers or are taken on their hunting trips (on the shoulder, on their backs). ), as well as in outings to forage looking for food”.

These findings suggest that in many foraging societies, women are hunters and play a critical role in hunting. This work adds to the body of evidence challenging entrenched perceptions of gender roles in foraging societies. The authors point out that these stereotypes have influenced previous archaeological studies. They maintain that some researchers have been reluctant to interpret objects buried alongside women as hunting tools and call for a reassessment of past finds, warning against misusing the idea of ​​men as hunters and women as gatherers in future research.

“The first fieldwork was carried out mainly by men, who mainly or only spoke with men in the societies they were studying” Steven L. Kuhn, archaeologist at the University of Arizona, United States

When the young hunter from the Andes was discovered in 2020, archaeologist Steven L. Kuhn, from the University of Arizona (United States) and an expert in hunting in antiquity, told this newspaper that “as the division of labor by gender has been widely attested among traditional societies, archaeologists have assumed that it was widespread in the past as well. But the starting assumption is now also being questioned. After reading Wall-Scheffler’s work, Kuhn agrees on the need to reassess thinking on this topic. “Certainly, there are biases at all levels. Some have their roots in the original ethnographies. Early fieldwork was done primarily by men, who mainly or only spoke to men in the societies they were studying. In some cases, this resulted in an inflation of the importance of men’s roles. This was one of the conclusions of the conference Man the Hunter in the 1960s,” says Kuhn.

But the archaeologist goes further and points out a deeper bias: “Other biases have their roots in our own social norms. It is true that archaeologists often focus on hunting because it is most visible on record. And, with reference to human evolution, the constant predation of large animals by hominid ancestors was a major departure from ancestral primate diets. However, we have to ask if the disproportionate academic emphasis on big game hunting as an economic strategy is also a reflection of how different activities and foods are valued in academics’ own societies. At present, recreational hunting, that of trophies, is the only eminently masculine.

Randy Haas was one of the anthropologists who found the Andean hunter identified in 2020 and several other similar burials. On the origin of the male hunter bias that the data contradicts, Haas believes it has several origins: “First, Western notions of how labor should be divided between the sexes have skewed our understanding of the sexual division of labor in human societies. in general. Second, hunter-gatherer ethnography was largely carried out by male academics, which almost certainly contributed to the false sense that hunting large mammals was a strictly male activity. Third, it is also likely that colonial processes and the missionization Western ideas were imposed on forager communities,” says the Wayne State University professor (United States). Like the study authors and Khun, Haas believes that the accumulation of new data inevitably makes the need to review past findings with fresh eyes.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.