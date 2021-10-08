Separate climate control in the car may sound like a superfluous luxury, until you have to travel to the south of France in a sweltering (or freezing cold) car. The practical solution to this problem is simple: if you are cold, put on an extra layer. Because sitting in the car without a shirt is another thing. Moreover, you will find out how ugly such a belt can cut. The point is, it’s true that you and your partner don’t always work it out. Women officially get cold faster than men.

Research into the matter was conducted at Tel Aviv University, about which The Times of Israel message. RTL News also cites in an article a study by the VTT Technical Research Center of Finland, which shows that women have on average half a degree warmer. The University suspects that the cause behind this difference between men and women is a survival mechanism.

We have an idea that there is a step missing in the reasoning, but if men and women prefer a different temperature, the two stay away from each other. Apparently, as a species, we stand a better chance of survival if the males and females stay away from each other. We can make a lot of silly jokes about this, but you can do that yourself. But don’t laugh too hard: apparently bats do it too. The females fly in the valley, where the temperature is more pleasant, and the male bats fly higher in the mountains, in all weathers.

What can you do about it?

Most mid-range and higher cars do have the option of separate climate control. Then you can set the temperature to the left and right of each other. The more luxurious models even have a separate zone in the back. Seat heating can also offer a solution. There are even seat mats that you can plug into the 12-volt socket if your car doesn’t give the feeling of a warm toilet seat from the factory.