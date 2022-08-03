On Monday night there were finally official results of the election of district councilors of Morena. It should be noted that the woman with the most votes was Carla Úrsula Corrales, with 5,868 votes, while the man with the most votes was Manuel de Jesús Guerrero, with 4,585, both from the sixth district. It is very striking that the mayor of Cosalá, Carla Úrsula Corrales, who just a few months ago resigned from the PAS, was the one who achieved the most support, beating all the participants, including long-standing Morenoites, so she should be considered as the strongest candidate for the presidency of Morena in Sinaloa.

To all of the above, also add that in the gender quota it is up to Sinaloa for a woman to preside over the party. Although the problem of Carla Úrsula Corrales is that she is in office as mayor and another factor that would play against her is that her resignation from PAS is very recent, but she is already a Morenoite and she came through the door great.

Another of the strong candidates for the presidency of Morena in Sinaloa, who is in a similar situation of having an active position, is the federal deputy Merary Villegas, who was elected councilor for district 5 with 915 votes, has in her favor that she is one of the founders of the party and was the first local Morenista deputy in the state.

In the end, it is not known where the decision is going to “jump”, because in agreement with the CEN, the direction of the gender quota could be changed in favor of men, there the current Morena delegate, Manuel de Jesús Guerrero, would be outlined. , in case of electing the most voted, but do not rule out Ambrocio Chávez, elected councilor for district 3, is in the mood.

SHOCK. In district 2, Gabriel Alfredo Vargas Landeros, brother of the mayor of Ahome, won convincingly, even with that result, everything was clouded by the triumph of none other than his “archenemy” José Luis Polo Palafox, who managed to enter fifth place.

A tremendous morning gave the leader of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuen, to the president of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, in the election of Morena’s director. They tell us that there was a tremendous tantrum in the City Council and the response was the dismissal of two officials who were part of the PAS quota.

The one who gets angry loses, so, due to the way he responded and reacted, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, was one of those who lost in the past internal process of Morena, there was even a break with his allies from PAS and Melesio Cuen, that they already sent him to say that he won thanks to the passing votes, due to the closeness of the election.

In this case, Gerardo Vargas did not see the political move coming, José Luis Polo Palafox had been close to Melesio Cuen, publicly accompanied him at the inauguration of one of his businesses in Mazatlán, and on July 21, the PAS leader had a meeting with their structure in Ahome, they cooked something.

In the political race for 2024, it seems that Melesio Cuen is taking advantage of Gerardo Vargas. He put a Trojan in Ahome, and has several files among Morena’s advisers to offer them to one of the presidential candidates, the secretary of the interior Adán Augusto López.

The mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, also got into the fight for 2024, publicly not being ruled out, but quite the opposite, he managed to be elected adviser to Morena, although it was not convincing, he surpassed him by twice the number of votes Manuel of Jesus Guerrero. Very attentive because not for much getting up early dawns earlier.

POLITICAL MEMORY. “Politicians are always the same. They promise to build a bridge even if there is no river”: Nikita Khrushchev.