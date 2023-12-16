Four hundred requests for help a day after Giulia's death

“More and more women are aware and anti-violence centers have emerged as antennas in the area. We at Differenza Donna also manage 1522 and have an increase in incoming calls. There has been a real change of pace thanks to Giulia's family, to the voice they have given back to Giulia and to what is a correct narrative of male violence against women and, therefore, to speak up, to have the courage and to know who to turn to”. This was said by the manager of the reception area of ​​Differenza Donna, Cristina Ercoli, on the sidelines of the meeting, at the provincial headquarters of the Salerno Army, on the topic of 'male violence against women and the tools of assessment of the risk of recurrence of violence'.

“The anti-violence centers now – notes Ercoli – receive many girls, even very young ones, mothers and fathers who ask, get information, want to know the indicators. And the method of the anti-violence centers and shelters has always been to work in an interdisciplinary manner and interconnected with the whole territory”. We need to “create a network in the area, through the police forces, the judiciary, pink codes at hospitals, schools”, concludes Ercoli, noting that “it is important to be able to have lines of financing so as not to reach the end, but to anticipate and, therefore, raise awareness and inform on the issue”.

Repubblica says: “They call mothers anxious about their daughters, very young girls (especially in the North) who ask for help for themselves or their friends but also many women over 60, especially in the South. Fourteen thousand calls in five weeks, compared to just over 32,000 in all of 2022, an average of 400 per day, more than double those that arrived before. In short, Giulia Cecchettin's feminicide really seems to have marked a watershed. At least in awareness: but it is still early to verify whether the multiplication of requests for help and information will be followed by the same number of formalizations of complaints”.

