In the US, women in love asked a judge to cancel the execution of the “Deadpool Killer”

In the US, women fell in love with a criminal accused of killing two girls and wrote a letter to a judge asking him to spare his life. About this writes WINK News.

Wade Wilson, 30, was nicknamed “Deadpool” because his name is the same as the Marvel character. After a long trial, the majority of the jury voted to kill the criminal. The sentence must be approved by Judge Lee Nicholas Thompson, so the women in love turned to him.

“As someone who cares about Wade, I have thought deeply about the gravity of this situation and the implications of your decision,” wrote a California woman. She asked the judge to overturn the jury’s verdict and replace it with life in prison. A Canadian mother of two also noted that “Deadpool” is better off in prison. “If you look past the tattoos and look at his facial structure, he looks healthier after being in prison and taking medication,” she said. Another woman reminded Thompson of Wilson’s unstable mental state.

Related materials:

The judicial code of conduct prohibits them from considering individual communications sent to them without the presence of the parties involved in the case. Thompson has not commented on the letters he received. He will issue a final sentence to Wilson on July 23.

It was previously reported that former British prison workers named the reasons why female prison guards engage in sexual relations with prisoners. One of the explanations was the inexperience of the staff and the lack of mentors for them.