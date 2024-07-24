On July 24, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), announced the results of the National Urban Public Security Survey (ENSU) which reveals that Women perceive greater insecurity in Mexico than mendespite the fact that authorities have reported a decrease in femicides.

Women (61.5%) tend to feel more insecure than men (52.4%), although it was revealed in a standardized manner that 44.4% of the population surveyed said they had changed their habits regarding carrying valuables, such as jewelry, money or credit cards, for fear of being involved in a crime.

It should be noted that during the first In six months of 2024, a total of 401 femicides have been recordedwhile in the same period in 2023, there were 438; which represents a down 8.4%according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP).

“Although government reports indicate that so far in 2024, feminicides have decreased. It is essential to remember that, in Mexico, the black figure of femicides remains alarmingly high and many cases are not reported or are not properly recorded,” says Wendy Figueroa, general director of the National Network of Shelters (RNR).

From January to May 2024 reported 1,425 murders of womenof which only 23.2% were classified as femicide, according to the authorities.

Femicides and insecurity

The INEGI ranks the cities perceived to be the most unsafe:

Fresnillo, Zacatecas (94.7% of its population reported feeling unsafe). Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico (89.2%). Uruapan, Michoacan (86.8%). Irapuato, Guanajuato (84.8%). Tapachula, Chiapas (84.7%). Zacatecas, Zacatecas (84.7%).

The state of Zacatecas tops and closes the list of top 6 with two cities perceived by its citizens as highly unsafe. The entity has registered a total of 102 femicides since 2015 to January 2024, which is equivalent to an average of 11 cases of femicide per year.

In it Mexico state A total of 2023 were recorded 86 femicides, marking a significant reduction from the 131 cases reported in 2022.

Michoacan closed 2023 with a 62.7 percent reduction in femicidegoing from 43 crimes in 2022 to 16 last year, according to figures from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

According to information as of April of this year, the total number of women victims of femicide in the state amounts to 125placing Guanajuato in first place nationwide.

For its part, the feminist collective “50 plus 1” denounced that in Chiapas this year there are 17 femicides.

However, accusations of cases that are not classified as femicide continue. One of them has recently caused mobilization of society and feminist groups in Zacatecas. It is about Leandra Jaramillo Garzawho was murdered on January 23, 2018.

The woman’s ex-partner was arrested for this incident. He allegedly assaulted her at the Bus Station, but he is fighting to have the case classified as homicide in order to reduce his sentence.

“[Por ello] Anger consumes us, we ask that they stop lacerating our bodies and respect our freedom and decisions, [ya que] We continue to face increase in femicides, [pues] sThey talk about 11 cases a day [en el país] although there are more than those mentioned“, explained Leandra’s relatives, who were supported by the Fresnillo Feminist Movement.

