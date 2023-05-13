The era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, witnessed the launch of the national strategy for the empowerment and leadership of women in the United Arab Emirates.

The strategy established a framework for the government and private sectors and civil society institutions to draw up plans and launch programs that contribute to making the UAE among the most advanced countries in the field of women’s empowerment and leadership.

The National Strategy for the Empowerment of Women 2015-2021 included four basic priorities, which included: preserving the sustainability of the achievements made for women and continuing to achieve more gains for them, and preserving the social fabric and its cohesion through the integration of roles between men and women to build a strong and cohesive society capable of keeping pace with emerging changes. , providing the basics for a decent and safe life and social well-being for it, and strengthening its position in regional and international forums.

In July 2012, the Council of Ministers issued a law guaranteeing gender equality in obtaining the right to education, as it stipulated that it is compulsory for everyone who has completed six years until graduating from grade 12, or reaching the age of 18.

During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who continued the path of his founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Emirati women received attention, care and financial and moral support, through a group of institutions and initiatives to implement plans and strategies to empower them socially, scientifically and economically. .

State institutions have worked, under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to provide a range of services to ensure the protection of women and their full access to their rights, from the moment of their birth, through the bodies for the protection of children’s rights, until they reach old age. The UAE has an integrated system of health care and social and economic support.

The qualitative shift was in women’s obtaining their rights, empowering them politically, as the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, directed to raise the percentage of Emirati women’s representation in the Federal National Council seats to 50%, starting from the 2019 electoral cycle.

Women were supported to play their role in the electoral process and political participation during the Federal National Council elections in 2015, until the number of female candidates reached 78, or 23.6% of the total number of candidates.

In the context of women’s health and social stability during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, a number of specialized institutions were entrusted with providing a set of care services pivotal to women’s psychological and health stability, such as health institutions that provide premarital counseling and examination, pregnant care, and screening services. Early detection of various cancers affecting women.

Women were blessed with a number of services that ensured their living in dignity and ease, including obtaining social assistance independently if the circumstances of their lives so required, and also obtaining secured residence for those who do not have a home or if their home is damaged as a result of an emergency situation in which it is forbidden to live.

Caring for senior citizens

During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, laws and regulations were issued to ensure the care of elderly women and to follow up on their health and psychological conditions, in order to ensure that they live in peace and comfort.

Specialized medical teams monitor the health of the elderly by visiting them periodically in their homes.

Homes have also been established to care for the elderly who have not given birth, and they have no one from their first-degree relatives to take care of them, so they live in specialized care homes to ensure that they receive the medical care and social support that befits them.

Protection from violence

The era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, witnessed the establishment of a number of institutions that protect women from harm and violence.. Among them are institutions for caring for children and women, and institutions for reporting human trafficking.

Humanitarian care homes for women and children victims of domestic violence, abuse and human trafficking provide shelter, protection and immediate support services, in accordance with international conventions on human rights, women and children.

