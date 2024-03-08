From the Senate, Imelda Castrodeclares that with the reforms to the Federal Labor Law the equal pay between men and women sports professionals, a law that met with much reluctance and that raised controversy in society.

“We are in the women's monthensuring that there is an equal base salary for equal work”, it is about not leaving any woman behind and continuing to work to reduce poverty. wage gap that has occurred in our country.

In number that reform adds to: freedom of association, the disappearance of outsourcingto the increase of more than 100 percent of the minimum wage and to decent vacations, which they have promoted in Congress and requests support for the upcoming reforms, such as: the increase in the bonus and the 40-hour work week.

Potpourri. The hacking that the city council's web portal suffered yesterday caused confusion, which was “immediately taken down” and authorities say that it did not affect the work or information of the city council. These types of cyber attacks are in fashion and sometimes highly specialized cyber criminals try to blackmail the hacked organizations and agencies.

PRIZE. Today is International Women's Day, however, the call for the council to award the Lore de la Vega award is extended to the month of June, and the organizers headed by Councilor Ofelia Rodríguez, guarantee impartiality in the election. .

The violent events that have occurred in the north of the state in recent days are regrettable, first the murder of the PAN secretary in El Fuerte, Román Quezada, and then the “canalazo” on lateral channel 18 in which they lost their lives 7 people.

PIGEON. In Mazatlán, the candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México alliance, Paloma Sánchez, condemned the murder of PAN member Román Quezada and took the opportunity to criticize the government's security strategy.

MARIO. The senator and candidate for plural federal deputy, Mario Zamora, is very close to the Xochitl Gálvez campaign, and yesterday he was at Emilio Álvarez Icaza's press conference, along with the parliamentary coordinators of the opposition, in which he refuted President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he is behind the supposed Ayotzinapa students who slammed the door in the national palace.

APPLICANTS. They are jumping, at least: Gerardo Vargas, Morena candidate and Domingo Vázquez, from the opposition alliance to start the campaigns and hostilities, but they will have to wait a little longer, the official times, first they have to register with the municipal council electoral to be able to take action and this will occur until the beginning of April.

For now, they are forced to “watch the bulls from the sidelines” of the candidates: for the presidency, for the senators and for the federal deputies who are already campaigning. It helps them see what speech and strategies each person brings and adapt to the circumstances. CONGRATULATIONS to the Women today on your day.

“It's about not leaving any woman behind”: Imelda Castro.

