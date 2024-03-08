Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 03/08/2024 – 10:00

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) published research “Gender statistics: social indicators of women in Brazil”, which shows that salary inequality between men and women remains high in Brazil. Taking into account the average for professions, women earn 21% less than men in 2022.

The average usual income of men in 2022 was R$2,920 per month while that of women was R$2,303. The study also shows inequality in professions and occupational groups. Among directors and managers, women earn 73% of a man's salary. The greatest disparity was found among science professionals and intellectuals, a group in which women received 63.3% of men's income. See table below:

The participation rate of women in the labor market was 53.3% while that of men was 73.2%. Furthermore, their informality rate was 39.6% compared to their 37.3%, with the difference between the informality rate of black or brown women reaching 45.4% compared to 30.7% of white men.

Women spend almost twice as much time on household chores

Another point that the research raised was the difference between the time spent by women on household chores. In addition to receiving less pay, women need to spend, on average, almost twice as much time as men on household chores, the so-called second work shift.

In 2022, while women dedicated, on average, 21.3 hours a week to household chores and/or caring for people, men spent 11.7 hours. Black or brown women spent 1.6 hours more per week on these tasks than white women.

Poverty and race

The issue of race also greatly alters the level of education of Brazilian women. In 2022, around 39.7% of white women aged 18 to 24 were studying, while among black or mixed-race women, this proportion was 27.9%. Black or brown men had the lowest percentage among the groups observed, at 24.6%.

The proportion of white women aged 25 or over who had completed higher education is 29.0%, double that observed for black or mixed-race women (14.7%).

Around 32.3% of women in the country were below the poverty line, that is, they had a daily per capita income of up to US$6.85, according to World Bank criteria. This was the situation of 41.3% of black or brown women living in Brazil, compared to 21.3% of white women.