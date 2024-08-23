Many sports and games have been wrongly considered throughout history as a domain reserved for the male population. And that is when historical images emerge of women who have fought restrictions and overcome obstacles to be able to participate and excel in them.

How can we forget that iconic image of Kathrine Switzer, when in 1967 she became the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon. In that postcard, Switzer, wearing the number 261 on her chest, eludes the then director of the competition, Jock Semple, who tried to forcibly remove her from the race. Years later, the American athlete would become an icon of the inclusion of women in gaming and sport.

Although this event happened more than half a century ago, the fight for a more inclusive sports world has continued. In instances such as poker, where there are no segregated competitions, one might think that the task has already been done. However, if one reviews the demographic data of online poker players, one will see extremely disparate data. For example, a study by the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ) of Spain revealed that, after analyzing almost half a million online poker players, almost 88% were men, in contrast to women, who represented just over 12%.

Data like this are the result of the growth of operators who, through security measures and availability of information and games, have made the online poker grow to levels never seen before.

Women in poker: current situation

One of the main explanations for why there is such a large gap between one segment and another is the wage gap. According to a 2021 survey by the Women’s Poker Association (WPA), 25% of women responded that they did not play poker due to a lack of funds to finance the practice.

But this is not the only compelling reason behind the lack of female representation in poker. Daniel Negreanu, one of the greatest poker players in the world with six World Series of Poker (WSOP) titles under his belt, started the discussion on social media: why hasn’t the game attracted enough female fans? Why aren’t there as many female players at the professional level as there are male players? Negreanu, who has been on the circuit for almost 30 years, said that the situation hasn’t changed much from when he started his poker journey in the early 1990s.

Despite these circumstances, and although some see the glass half empty, for others, it is half full. Even with the meager number of female competitors in elite competitions such as the WSOP – barely 4% of the total, according to 2022 data – more and more female players are making the leap and making a name for themselves in these tournaments.

The most prominent women in the world of poker

Although the number is small compared to the number of men, there are many women who venture into the world of poker every year. Whether by losing their fear in online gaming rooms or in tournaments of different levels, female players are becoming more involved in Texas Hold’em or Omaha.

And not only that, but they are squeezing every possible benefit out of playing poker. For example, the prestigious Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University offers a one-of-a-kind program: helping female executives improve their leadership skills through poker. This was made possible in collaboration with Poker Power, a company created by Jenny Just and Juliette Hulsizer to introduce more and more women to the game. Poker Power was instrumental in the Kellogg School creating an executive education program.

And what about professional women in poker? Here are the three most notable ones.

Vanessa Selbst

His name is a legend among the poker circuits in the world and his profile is enviable. Student of two universities of the Ivy League (she studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and then graduated in Political Science and Law –two separate degrees– from Yale University) is the most successful female poker player with an accumulated jackpot of 11 million dollars and for being the only one to have reached the top spot in the Global Index. Today she is retired and dedicated to her business, but with a showcase full of successes.

Liv Boere

Another retired player – since 2019 – who remains at the top of the rankings, Boere, born in Great Britain, is the only woman in history to have managed to win a European Poker Tour (EPT) and WSOP bracelet at the same time.

Kathy Liebert

Still active, Kathy Liebert has a $6.23 million jackpot in her 20-plus years as a professional player. In 2002, she won the inaugural Party Poker Million, earning $1 million. She has also made more than six tables in World Poker Tour (WPT) finals and has earned more than 47 WSOP cashes.