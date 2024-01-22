Thursday, January 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Women come up with their own radio prize now that RadioRing is gender neutral: 'This world is not yet equal'

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Women come up with their own radio prize now that RadioRing is gender neutral: 'This world is not yet equal'

Four female radio makers have launched an alternative radio award now that no woman has been nominated for the Radio Ring after the presenter category became gender neutral. Astrid de Jong is one of the initiators of Radio Woman 2023, a list of a hundred female radio makers. The other women prefer to remain anonymous. “People will soon think we are woke, feminist and anti-radio men, which is of course not the case.”


Mark den Blanken


Latest update:
22-01-24, 22:25









#Women #radio #prize #RadioRing #gender #neutral #39This #world #equal39

See also  UN calls in 'symbolic' resolution for diplomacy, China and India remain silent
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts