Genoa – The Sampdoria blindfolded goddess is called Agnese Bonfantini. But luck has nothing to do with it, talent, heart and special trainings count here. Born in ’99, national team, borrowed from Juve in January: the Sampdoria Women forward stood out with two left-handed jewels in the 1-1 draws with Como and Parma. And on Sunday in Bogliasco (12.30) in the salvation challenge with Pomigliano, she wants to repeat herself, with a 3-point goal.

From right to left and left-handed, 2 similar goals. “A lesson from Bonfantini”, said the FIGC. Does he explain to us how he does it?

«Instinct, work and trust of the club, coach and teammates. Goals come like this if you believe in yourself. I’m right-handed but I have a hot left-handed: I’ll use it more».

Upon his arrival he said “La Sampdoria is madness”.

«We are still there but we must save ourselves at all costs, we deserve it. Strong team, with people who know how to play, give their soul. And he has a lot of heart. The same one that brought me here: I had to go to Sassuolo but I said “I want Sampdoria, even if it’s last”. I don’t know why, she did it wholeheartedly and I followed. I love the shirt, the sea, I feel good here on and off the pitch».

How’s it going with Mr. Mango?

«The coach is tough, gritty, I like him. There’s a lot of his own in left-handed goals: in training he makes us run with a bandage, then he tells us to take it off, he throws the ball and we have to kick it first: I’ve never done it before, but in the match it helps me. Or he makes us kick after the push-ups to get used to shooting when tired ».

Sunday against Pomigliano is decisive.

“We have to win and we will win. I give everything for my teammates, if they relegate there are those who would no longer play in Serie A and for me it’s madness. They are fantastic girls, I want to help them».

Carolina Morace says that she is the Italian who most resembles her but that so far she has lacked a bit of personality.

«Her words are an honor, she was an idol but she is wrong about her personality, I feel I have it. The problem is when they doubt your abilities: here for the first time I have full confidence and it shows on the pitch».

In his family there is a more popular sport than football…

«They’re almost all volleyball players but I’ve loved football since I tried it at school and my parents supported me. At the age of 12 I even tried volleyball, but I always hit with my feet and in football I caught the ball with my hands and they sent me off. So I concentrated on football. Professionalism helps but we already felt like that, working seriously».

Do you have other passions?

«Fashion, one day I would like to be a model. I like designing clothes, I would like to study, for now time is short but I would like to create my own brand».

In the summer there are the World Cup: do you think about it?

“If I go I’ll be very happy but now I’m thinking about Sampdoria. stay here? If they ask me what I do, I say I play football, not watch the others. I want to play, feel confident: where I find this opportunity I will take it, even here, why not».