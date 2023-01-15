Tendencia is the new song by the Colombian singer Shakira, with reproduction records in the first 24 hours of its release, which has generated different reactions in networks, such as the watch manufacturer CASIO, that thanks to the free publicity of the song has published a classic watch of the brand with a “salt-Pique” of water.

Nevertheless, Leaving aside the central theme of the song, it contains a Phrase that catches my attention: “women bill”. And it is that according to the report of “Women in Business” only 35% of the companies are run by women, a figure similar to that of Colombia where the percentage is 38.1%.

The inequality that exists in our country is still great, also within companies and government offices, women do not have the same channels of access to jobs or job promotions. In Mexico, as in most of the Latin American countries, the sexism is a reality. Even in recent days, I heard from a lady who told me that her 13-year-old daughter was not going to high school, because she was going to get married. I doubt that the case is isolated. The machismo culture it is ingrained, in some cases in people who promote it without understanding the damage they do to the following generations.

Same thing with sexual harassment. It is a reality as painful as it is present in our society. The number of cases that as a lawyer tell me is incredible. The worst thing is the low number of complaints about it and the impunity with which it continues to be maintained. Most of those affected feel defenseless before their superior, since often their economic subsistence depends on their work. But it goes beyond just that. The National Survey on the Dynamics of Household Relations (ENDIREH) 2021, carried out by the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Information Technology (INEGI), shows that 70.1% of women aged 15 and over have experienced a situation of violence, at least throughout life. Of the women who suffered an act of violence, 20.8% suffered it in the workplace.

The most serious thing is that the majority of those affected do not report it, so the figures are not clear, but some studies show that only between 1% and 2%, yes, one or two, of those reported received some kind of pain. The question is to teach respect to as many people as possible, to generate a greater space for respect every day.

I hope Shakira’s music is a social critique and not just an outlet for her spite for her relationship with her “ex”, but a song that encourages greater empowerment of women, that counteracts other songs that denigrate or objectify women. , and that perhaps, in an indifference or lack of understanding, they themselves sing. Hopefully as a society we continue to reduce the enormous inequality between men and women.