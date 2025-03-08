If someone ten years ago he had said that a 52 -year -old housewife would learn to drive to become a professional driver, the most likely reaction would have been disbelief. But here we are: in an era where platforms like Didi have ceased to be just a transport option and have become a key tool for thousands of women to redefine their lives and finance.

For many women in Latin America, mobility used to be a problem. Not only because of the lack of efficient transport, but because driving, in some places, is still seen as a risky activity for them. But reality is changing, and the data confirms it: in six of the nine countries where Didi operates, the number of trips made by drivers increased between 2023 and 2024.

Argentina leads the list with a 105.5% increase in driver -made trips, while in Peru the figure increased 48.3%. And it is not just about handling: in Colombia, 26% of the active distributors in 2024 were women, making this the country with the highest proportion of distributions. In Costa Rica, the growth of active distributors was 104%, a figure that makes it clear that mobility is no longer exclusive to men.

An independence engine

Elizabeth is a perfect example. A year ago, this housewife had never driven. But after a friend of a friend, he registered in Didi and decided that it was time to change his life. At 52, she learned to drive with the help of her husband and, in less than a year, already dominated the streets of her city. Now handle with Didi Express and delivers Didi. His car, which only accumulated dust in the garage, is now its main source of income.

But not only the drivers have found opportunities. Mariana, a single mother in Mexico City, saw in Didi Food an exit after losing her job in the pandemic. He had no bicycle, but a friend gave her one and began distributing cakes until she could buy her own means of transport. Today, she decides when to work, can see her son most often and handles her own time, something that in her old restaurant job was unthinkable.

And there is more. In Mexico, the number of women who connected to Didi Auto deliver 97% compared to 2023, and in Didi Moto delivery the increase was 200%. It is not only about flexible work, but an extension of possibilities in sectors where the female presence was used before.

The data behind

If you think these are only isolated cases, think about it again. Women are conquering more and more space in the digital economy. In 2024, 50.44% of the drivers in Latin America said that what they value most of platforms such as DIDI is the independence it gives them. This is key in a region where labor flexibility is often not an option for women.

In Argentina, 59.3% of Didi’s passengers are women, suggesting that they not only conduct more, but also trust the platform for their safety. In Mexico, 25% of the active drivers opted for DIDI delivers auto to improve their income, an increase of 97% compared to 2023. In Peru, the number of women recorded drivers grew by 447.9% in a single year. If that is not a radical change, we don’t know what it is. In Colombia, the distributors completed 15% of all orders on the platform in 2024, the highest percentage in all Latin America.

Not everything is perfect, but the road is open. Although these figures are encouraging, much remains to be done. Women continue to face challenges such as insecurity, income inequality and lack of access to their own vehicles. In many cities, the risks associated with female mobility remain a problem to solve. However, what is happening with Didi and other platforms shows that technology can open doors that previously seemed locked.

“When women have access to tools that allow them to grow and participate in the labor market in an equitable way, a positive change is generated not only in their lives, but also in society in general,” says Melva Andrade, measurement manager and perspectives in Global Didi. And he is right. Gender equity is not just an ideal: it is an economic and social need. Today, more than ever, women are not only behind the wheel: they are taking control of their future.