



The gas Generally every pregnant woman has gas problem in pregnancy. Since hormones in pregnancy are greatly increased, which slows down the digestive tract. Now in pregnancy, women do not have as much control over their muscles as before, due to which the gas starts to pass. In such a situation, if you are sitting with the guests, then passing gas will make you embarrassed.

Inability to stop urination Yes, it is absolutely true that pregnant women have difficulty in stopping urination. Actually, this is because some hormones signal the pelvic muscles to relax their urine, which automatically leads to urination. There is a slight urin leaking in it. This condition is called urinary incontinence. Many times pregnant women pass urine even after coughing or sneezing.

Acne If you have oily skin, then you will surely remember how embarrassed the face aches were in TNs. The same thing happens in pregnancy. Acne occurs especially in the first trimester of pregnancy. At this time stains are also present on the face. However, you do not have to worry as this problem disappears automatically after delivery.

Facial hair During pregnancy, unwanted hair especially on the face starts due to hormonal changes. Breast and stomach can also start coming up. You can remove unwanted hair from the razor. This is the safest way to remove hair in pregnancy.

More hungry It is not wrong to say that in pregnancy women have to eat for two people. Usually, the diet of women eating two breads increases three times in pregnancy. This is because in pregnancy, the body has to do more work to provide nutrition to the baby. In this case, the body must have food to work. At the same time, women are ashamed to eat frequently or overeat.

To belch As we said earlier, during pregnancy, the digestive system slows down due to which the food is not digested properly. In such a situation, the constipation and the gas are made and there is a lot of belching too. Now shame is necessary for everyone to belch.

