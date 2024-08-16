Ciudad Juarez.- The two women who were shot and arrived at Plaza Las Torres to ask for help have already been unofficially identified, reported a ministerial agent from the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office.

This is Jessica MG, 32 years old, who lost her life at the General Hospital of Zone 66 of the Social Security.

The injured woman, who remains in the hospital with injuries to her left arm, was identified as Janeth HL, 32 years old.

The investigating officer indicated that according to initial investigations, both women were engaged in selling clothing and other items on social media and Plaza las Torres was one of the delivery points.

He said the motive for the crime has not yet been established and investigations are continuing.