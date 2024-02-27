Home page World

In the trial surrounding the fatal attack on two women at Neuschwanstein Castle, the accused makes a new statement. He sees the blame on the victims.

Munich – The well-known tourist attraction Neuschwanstein Castle hit the headlines in the summer of 2023 because of an act of violence. The two young women Kelsey C. (22) and Eva L. (21) were pushed down a slope, with the latter not surviving the 50-meter fall. The main suspect is 30-year-old American Troy Philip B., who has been charged with murder. Shortly after the crime, the suspect was even recorded on video. During the trial, the defendant initially confirmed the version described by the victim – but now blames the two women.

The defendant, who is threatened with a life sentence followed by preventive detention, now describes the crime differently. He claims that he almost became a victim himself, reports the Picture-Newspaper. Accordingly, he was attacked by the two women. “He assumed they were trying to push him down the slope. He wrestled with both of them,” said investigating judge Andreas K. The Neuschwanstein case was also reported in the international press.

Previously, on the first day of the trial, the defendant agreed with the victim's descriptions, including: BR reported. He raped one of the two women before he threw both women down the slope. He knew that the women were in mortal danger and urgently needed help and still left them behind.

Fatal fall in Neuschwanstein: Woman (21) died from strangulation

The surviving woman, who has not yet appeared at the trial, tells the story out loud Picture however, a different story. According to Kelsey C., the alleged perpetrator wanted to show the two women a special vantage point above the Marienbrücke near Neuschwanstein Castle. “I was leading the way, then I heard Eva screaming, 'Kelsey, call 911!' The attacker sat on top of her and choked her with both hands.” She tried in vain to defend herself against the man. “He grabbed me by the neck and pushed my head towards the slope. Then I fell.” She saw her friend also fall around 50 meters shortly after her own fall.

According to the autopsy, the 21-year-old victim actually died from strangulation. The forensic doctor said loudly that the fall was not the cause of her death BR.

