Sinaloa.- Women that for decades have dedicated themselves to fishing seek equity in the fishing sector and are in the process of create the first mollusk planting and harvesting cooperative.

regulate

Most of the women are from communities of Matadero, Pedregosa, Vázquez Moreno, and La Guásima. They are led by Olivia Zambrano Jiménez, who was born into a family of fishermen and seeing the little openness of women in the cooperatives, decided to organize and seek support to stop being free to be regulated.

There are also women and men who join the project such as Francisca Camargo, who grew up linked to fishing and for more than 10 years has cast the net in search of seafood.

Together with her husband, Bartolo Jáuregui, she makes a team and in her panga they go up to two days in a row and return with a good production of sea bass and snapper.

Now they are trained to meet the requirements demanded by the Port Authority and other authorities to obtain the card.

Support

Given the concern of free fishermen, men and women, they work hand in hand with the Bonfil Fishing Refuge and Park Administration, AC (Repebac), by Francisco Castillo López, and the lawyer Paola Luévano.

They have been with this project for almost two years and among the requirements that the Port Authority requires of them is that they must have training.

Course

The course addressed three central topics: Personal Survival Techniques, Fire Prevention and Fighting, First Aid Competence, and an extra one, Personal Safety and Social Responsibility.

The course was led by instructor Ricardo Murillo, from the Pacific Ocean Nautical and Port Education Institute. 186 women and men participated.