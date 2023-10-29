The candidacy of Javier Milei in Argentina, the blackouts in Ecuador, the Ortega regime’s persecution of NGOs in Nicaragua and the abortion figures in the United States are some of the main news in the world on October 29.

The women are charging Javier Milei for it

The candidacy of libertarian Javier Milei for the Argentine presidency is increasingly resenting the fact that women are turning their backs on him. With an anti-abortion speech in which he also denied the wage gap between men and women and promised to eliminate the Ministry of Women, analysts agree that there has been a harsh female reaction that began to manifest itself in the victory of the Peronist Sergio Massa in the first round. , against all odds.

First blackouts in Ecuador due to drought

Ecuador’s energy situation is very complex. The extreme drought of the Amazon rivers where its main hydroelectric plants are located has already caused the first blackouts in the country since Friday. They were not in a similar situation 15 years ago. Normally, when this happened, Quito imported Colombian energy surpluses, but today our country is not buoyant either.

Ortega does not stop pursuing NGOs

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega-Rosario Murillo in Nicaragua continues its persecution against various social organizations, not only Catholic but Christian in general. Only on Tuesday he canceled the legal status of 25 non-profit organizations for alleged “non-compliance with the laws that regulate them.” Since protests against the regime broke out in 2018, some 3,500 NGOs have been dissolved.

Abortion has not decreased in the US after decision

Contrary to what was expected, abortions in the United States did not decrease after the Supreme Court overturned the ruling that protected abortion at the federal level. According to data from medical providers, pregnancy termination grew slightly 0.2 percent, despite the fact that since June 25 of last year, 14 states have banned abortion almost entirely and seven have imposed strict limits.

EDUARD SOTO

CENTRAL TABLE EDITOR

TIME