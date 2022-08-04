Home page World

Linus Prien

Syringe © IMAGO/galcka

There are increasing reports in Spain, especially from discotheques, that women are being pricked with needles. There was also a case in Germany.

Ibiza – Cases of “pinchazos” are increasing in Spain. These are needle attacks that are mainly practiced on women in nightclubs. According to Spanish media reports, there have been attacks on Mallorca, Ibiza and Barcelona. The women are therefore pricked with needles on different parts of their bodies. It is currently unclear whether these were syringes with substances. Studies on victims have so far shown that no drugs were detectable. Nevertheless, the women suffer from incoordination, gait disturbances, hallucinations and vomiting, such as t-online reported.

Needle attacks: Security personnel did not believe victims

The Spanish Newspaper El País reported, among other things, on a case in which a victim had turned to security personnel. The woman was at a club north of Barcelona when she felt a stitch in her left leg. However, the security guard didn’t believe her: “I became very nervous and felt dizzy. I cried and told a security guard what had happened to me and he didn’t believe me.” The woman named Eva was just 18 years old at the time. In Catalonia alone there have been 17 incidents in the past few months.

Needle attacks: There was also a case in Berlin

In Berlin, a woman was apparently also attacked with a needle stick. As t-online reported the woman was on a dance floor when she realized she had been attacked. She then drove home and afterwards felt “as if sedated”. The woman’s partner found the spot on her shoulder and drove then take her to the hospital. The person affected reported the event: “I was hyperventilating, just crying and was extremely scared of death.” (LP)