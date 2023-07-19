The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that there are many people who look at the summer as an opportunity to rest and vacation and enjoy its various atmospheres and activities, but there is a group of people who do not find this pleasure during the summer, especially since the long hot days and the changes that occur in this season make them sick.

Two specialized doctors mentioned that the increase in cases of boredom and mood swings may lead to depression during the summer, and the rate of patients visiting psychiatric clinics to seek medical advice increases.

In detail, the authority said that seasonal affective disorders are among the most common health problems that some may experience as a result of the different seasons, which is a type of depression that occurs during certain seasons of the year, especially in the summer and winter seasons, pointing to climatic and life factors associated with the summer season that cause this type of depression. Depression, including high temperature and humidity, and it causes some biological changes that affect the chemistry of the brain, and also causes a feeling of discomfort and a desire to stay at home, to escape from the intense heat, where the air conditioning can be turned on, which may cause a feeling of isolation, laziness and unwillingness to do anything activity.

Also among the factors is the change in the routine of daily life, and the feeling of discomfort from the extreme heat.

According to the authority, the symptoms of summer depression are sleep disturbances, loss of appetite, weight loss, and a feeling of malaise or anxiety, while the risk factors are based on the personal history of depression, family history, and gender. Women are more likely to be infected than men, and the geographical range is that it is more common among people who live far north or south of the equator.

For his part, Professor of Psychiatry at the College of Medicine at the University of Ras Al Khaimah, Consultant Psychiatrist at RAK Hospital, Dr. Talaat Matar, said that depression is a medical disease, but boredom cannot be called depression. High temperature”.

He added: «There are main reasons that lead to an increase in summer boredom or a decline in mood, represented in the dryness of social life; Summer makes you stay at home away from family and friends, and secondly, there is no work in the summer, and thirdly, a person feels that he wants to do something and does not have the ability to do so, and fourthly, the temperature rises all the time, and these are all factors that lead to a decline in the general mood.

Psychiatrist Dr. Ajay Kumar said that seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that results from a change in seasons, as some people develop “summer depression” in late spring or early summer and end in autumn.

“SAD affects more women than men, although researchers aren’t sure why,” he added.

He continued: «People with summer social anxiety disorder may suffer from agitation, insomnia, anxiety, lack of appetite and weight loss, bouts of violent behavior, and sleep disorders, while a diagnosis of social anxiety disorder may be made if the person has symptoms of severe depression, and bouts of depression that occur during the seasons. specified for at least two consecutive years.

Ajay pointed out that if a person notices changes in his sleep patterns, mood and behavior in the late spring and summer, he may face seasonal affective disorder that begins in the summer, indicating that increased levels of sunlight during the summer can lead to insomnia and changes in mood or behavior.

He pointed out that there are several types of treatment, the first of which is medication, as well as psychological treatment, and limited exposure to light, but with the onset of summer this type of treatment can be overlooked and replaced by searching for a dark room and limiting exposure to direct sunlight, making the room as cool as possible, and exercising. Exercise regularly, find a therapist at the end of the spring to work with, and take steps to manage stress such as meditation or yoga.