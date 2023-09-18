admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/17/2023 – 19:58

When they suffer a heart attack in a public space, women are less likely to receive a heart massage than men, which increases the percentage of deaths among women, according to a study released this Monday (18).

CPR combines mouth-to-mouth resuscitation with chest compressions to pump blood to the brain in people in cardiac arrest, until a medical team arrives.

In the context of a study that has not yet been reviewed by other professionals and will be presented at a conference in Spain, Canadian doctors analyzed the treatment received by almost 40,000 patients who were admitted to hospitals with cardiac arrest in the United States and Canada.

A total of 54% of patients received cardiac massage from a witness, according to the research, but in cases that occurred in public places, 61% of women received the massage, compared to 68% of men.

“This difference increases women’s mortality after a heart attack,” explained to AFP doctor Alexis Cournoyer, responsible for the study, who treats emergencies at the Sacré-Coeur hospital in Montreal.

The researchers point to two possible causes of this difference. One of them is that witnesses are embarrassed to touch a woman’s breast without her consent. The other thesis is that the population does not recognize women as victims of heart attacks, since these incidents are often mistakenly related only to the male population.

Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. Only about 10% of people who suffer from it outside of a hospital survive, according to researchers.