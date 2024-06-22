In 1975, it was held at the Mexico City The first World Conference of International Women’s Year was 49 years ago. This first meeting is considered the one that raised the most awareness on the issue of gender equality. At that time, representatives from 133 governments participated and at the same time a forum was held with 6,000 representatives of non-governmental organizations, documents the UN Women. Since then, a large number of events have happened that better position women in a better place in society and even in decision-making.

However, there are lapidary phrases that show that women still have a long way to go. According to UN Women, “Gender equality at the highest levels of decision-making will not be achieved for another 130 years.”

And it stands out that in 2023 only 36 countries were presided over by female heads of state and 22.8 percent held ministerial positions. The analysis proposed by UN Women, insists that women are represented in governments, but in portfolios stereotyped by their gender, ranging from Social Inclusion, Indigenous Affairs, Women and Families, and others. But very few in key decision-making positions.

The elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented last Thursday a part of those who would make up her cabinet, the following Thursday she will show another part of her team. Let’s hope that she includes a woman in the Secretary of the Interior, and other areas of influence. There are in Mexico a large number of capable professional women looking for opportunity and leadership not only to work in the government but to be leaders in companies. Keep breaking the glass ceiling.

We recommend you read: