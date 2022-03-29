Women are given priority in the Dutch armed forces ‘in case of equal suitability’. Not only in the recruitment of soldiers, but also in their promotions. By 2030, 30 percent of the armed forces must consist of women, both in the workplace and at the top. Now belongs to the military 11 percent female†

State Secretary Christophe van der Maat (Defence, VVD) sent a letter to the House of Representatives about this on Tuesday. The measures take effect immediately.

There will be no legal quota for women, it is a target figure. In previous years, the Ministry of Defense wanted the same proportion of women, but now stricter measures are being taken. Defense units such as the Marine Corps and the Commando Corps do not have to meet the target, because “working with target figures comes too early and is not yet feasible.”

The letter is the Ministry of Defense response to a debate that arose last year about social insecurity in the armed forces. From multiple publications in NRC it turned out that there is sexism and other forms of undesirable behavior in the armed forces and at the Royal Military Academy (KMA).

read about here the toxic macho culture in officer training



Boudewijn Boots, deputy commander of the armed forces, announced at the end of June that he wanted to change this. Everyday sexism and racism were “now number one.” He also said: “Come back in six months.” It was a little later because “the internal discussion” took longer than he had thought.

He also expects unrest about the new plans: “Criticism from fervent opponents, who say: why is this necessary? And from proponents who ask: why don’t we do more?”

Why did the defense not opt ​​for a quota?

“A target figure provides sufficient mandate for, for example, a preferential policy. And we don’t have the illusion that next year we will achieve that 30 percent everywhere. We are already there with the medical service, logistics and the liaison service. The Marechaussee is leading the way and tends to have a share of women comparable to the police, where about one in three is female. But it is more difficult for women to enter combat units of marines, the airmobile brigade and the Commando Corps.”

If this means that part of the organization does not have to achieve the target yet, should more women come to other places?

“I don’t want to say: you do 15 percent here, you do 45 percent there and then it averages out. We will continue to aim for 30 percent everywhere, including special forces. They are not exempt. There is a realistic realization that we need more time there. Women’s interest in these units is lagging and the physical demands are also heavy – often too heavy for women.”

Baudouin Boots

Photo Tessa Posthuma de Boer



Will it stay that way?

“In general, I think we should look at the demands we place on our military. We sometimes stick very traditionally to the heavy backpack that has to be carried over long distances. I recently lifted a hundred kilos myself using an exoskeleton [een uitwendig metalen frame dat lichaamsdelen ondersteunt, red.]† there are robot carts and more lightweight resources than before. Looking at those demands, it’s not specifically to bring in more women. But maybe it will.”

When will the bill be drawn up?

“At the end of the year anyway, because we look at the progress every year. There will be a measurement moment in 2026, but I want to have 30 percent by 2030. We will also continue to pay attention to the discussion about diversity and inclusiveness and social safety. That’s really important.”

How does that conversation go?

Read here the report of a difficult discussion about women and minorities in the armed forces



“Since we spoke nine months ago, there hasn’t been one visit or meeting where I haven’t started on this subject. After the broadcast of The Voice of Holland I asked our confidential advisers: does this do anything? There were no more reports. Perhaps we had our moment in 2018 with Schaarsbergen, when several soldiers were guilty of transgressive behaviour. Social safety is a standard topic for training courses and in individual assessment interviews. There are all kinds of initiatives to discuss this. The fire is lit and I hope it never goes out.”

Where is the conversation more difficult?

“If only I knew, I would go there tomorrow. I had a 2.5 hour conversation with 33 NCOs in training in which I spent 45 minutes smashing through a layer of ice. They didn’t want to talk about it or were so outspoken that conversation wasn’t possible. Then the ice broke. The danger is that that layer will become thicker if we don’t tackle it properly.”

What will the preference policy look like?

“Now if there are ten spots open for recruits in the armed forces, they will go to the first ten, in order of arrival. For numbers eleven, twelve and thirteen, maybe better next time. Now, in addition to those ten, there will be a list of women who will be given priority if they are suitable. They don’t have to wait as long for their turn.”

Read here why two top female soldiers gave up



And with the promotions?

“The same rules apply to that. I find that a bit more difficult. Someone who has been up for promotion for four years may be overtaken by a woman who is just getting there. But it has to happen to increase the number of women at the top.”

Already some men in defense feel passed over by women.

“This is going to fuel those feelings. There will be a group of men who will say: This is not fair. But it’s also not fair to have given women fewer opportunities. Men are not sidelined, they may sometimes not get what they want right away.”

Boots emphasizes that defense needs more women: “Now that the armed forces, also because of the war in Ukraine, are growing due to new investments, I need at least five thousand or six thousand people, preferably tomorrow. This will only work if we can tie a representative part of the Netherlands to defence. We also enthuse people with a bicultural background or from the LGBTI community. But we cannot give any target figures for that because we are limited in what we can register.”

Last year, two female lieutenant colonels left because of, among other things, sexism in the military.

“When women leave, it is often because of an accumulation of events. If there was only one rotten spot, I could cut it out.”



