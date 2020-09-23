Nine months of pregnancy are full of surprises. During this time, you get many changes in your body, most of which are painful. Some women complain of bad mouth smell in pregnancy, due to which they feel embarrassed.

Here we are telling you what are the other reasons for the smell of mouth in pregnancy?

Bad breath in pregnancy Mouth odor is common in pregnancy and is usually due to changes in the body. Mouth smells dirty due to sulfur compounds. Many bacteria in the mouth make these compounds, which cause foul odor. Also read: You will be shocked to know these things about the 10th month of pregnancy

Symptoms of bad mouth The mouth can smell anytime from any person’s mouth. This is a common health problem. Pregnant woman’s breath can smell if there is a thick layer on the tongue, bitter taste in the mouth, dryness in the mouth and any problem in the throat. At the same time, this can also happen when plaque accumulates in the mouth. Also Read: Your Uterus Changes Like This During Nine Months Of Pregnancy

Causes of bad mouth in pregnancy Pregnant women may complain of bad mouth due to several reasons, such as: Hormonal changes: During pregnancy, levels of hormones such as progesterone and estrogen change, leading to plaque formation. A formation of plaque can cause gingivitis or inflammation in the gums. At the same time, this problem can also be caused by not drinking enough water.

During pregnancy, levels of hormones such as progesterone and estrogen change, leading to plaque formation. A formation of plaque can cause gingivitis or inflammation in the gums. At the same time, this problem can also be caused by not drinking enough water. Morning sickness: It is a common symptom of pregnancy that causes nausea and vomiting, and bad breath. Bad smell of stomach and leftover pieces of food in the mouth also cause bad breath.

It is a common symptom of pregnancy that causes nausea and vomiting, and bad breath. Bad smell of stomach and leftover pieces of food in the mouth also cause bad breath. Calcium deficiency: If there is a lack of calcium in pregnancy, then the body starts taking calcium from the teeth due to which the teeth become weak. It also affects the breath. Eating raw onion and garlic also smells from the mouth.

If there is a lack of calcium in pregnancy, then the body starts taking calcium from the teeth due to which the teeth become weak. It also affects the breath. Eating raw onion and garlic also smells from the mouth. Diseases: Diabetes, kidney diseases, sinus and throat infections also cause bad mouth odor. Also read: Shilpa Shetty dies in mother’s stomach due to bleeding