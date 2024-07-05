Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 21:15

On Wednesday, the 3rd, the judge of the Court of Justice of Paraná (TJPR), Luís César de Paula Espíndola, said that “women are crazy about men”. The statement was made during a hearing session of the Court that was judging the case of a 12-year-old girl who felt harassed by a teacher. In a statement, he said that he had no intention of belittling female behavior.

The teenager said that, on one occasion, the teacher had sent her a message during class with compliments, as well as winks and malicious looks. Out of fear, she hid in the bathroom to avoid attending class.

Espíndola did not agree to convict the accused because he did not want to “ruin the teacher’s life”, and he also stated that it was nothing more than a teenager’s ego. When confronted by a judge present at the trial, he countered by saying that the arguments presented by her were allegations of “feminist discourse”.

“If Your Excellency goes out on the street today, the ones harassing and chasing men are women, because there are no men. This market is very different. Today, this is the reality, women are crazy about men, because there are so few of them. I just go out at night, I don’t go out much at night, but I have employees, I have contact with the world. Women are crazy about men,” says Espíndola.

The judge continues saying that there are not enough men and that women “are dying to receive a compliment, a wink, a polite flirtation, because they are the ones who are flirting, they are the ones who are harassing”.

He continues by saying that, due to the lack of male options, women have turned to animals, specifically citing dogs, and that flirting is something healthy, normal and has always existed.

“Attraction is a thing of the sexes, but saying that it is an affront to sexuality, a lack of respect… it never was.” […] No one is chasing women, because there are plenty of them. Just walk around, in your day to day life”, he points out.

Espíndola was convicted in 2023 of bodily harm in domestic violence against his sister and mother. The Supreme Federal Court (STF) ordered him to serve four months and 20 days in prison. However, he served his sentence in an open regime and was prohibited from approaching his mother’s sister.

In a statement, Espíndola says that he “did not intend to belittle female behavior”, arguing that he has always defended equality between men and women in his personal life and in his decisions.

“I deeply regret what happened and I stand in solidarity with everyone who felt offended by the partial release of the video of the session,” he said.

The Court of Justice of Paraná and the Brazilian Bar Association of the state also spoke out. In a statement, the TJPR revealed that it “does not endorse the comments made by the judge” and that a preliminary investigation has been opened. The Court indicates that Espíndola will have a period of 5 days to respond.

“The Court reiterates that it does not share any opinion that could be discriminatory or derogatory, as is, in fact, typical of its tradition and history of over 132 years,” it concludes.

The OAB-PR stated that the statements are repugnant from a legal perspective and because they violate the dignity and honor of all women.

“In addition to our repudiation of the misogynistic content, in some aspects of this speech homophobic because it addresses relationships between people of the same sex, we also expect that disciplinary and ethical measures will be adopted in the face of this magistrate”, he concludes.