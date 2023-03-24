feminist domination

Women’s companies currently control more than 20 percent of new construction projects in countries such as Kenya and Uganda. which grow at a rate of 5 to 7 percent; It is overshadowed by complexes for middle-income women, which are steadily increasing.

The new developing real estate projects provide great opportunities for graduates of business and economics faculties to work in the field of real estate marketing, which is attracting an increasing number of young people because of what it provides of flexible working hours and high income to a large extent compared to the levels of entry to work in other sectors in the countries of the region.

Although women’s investments in the construction sector in the region are still low, they are growing rapidly, as statistics indicate that out of every 5 new development companies or real estate offices, two are owned by women.

Unique experience

Architect Doreen Kyosemir runs Kyosemir Construction Group in Kampala, Uganda. The group’s name was associated with giant projects. Such as the Mbale Hotel and Resort, which is the only five-star hotel in the eastern region of Uganda; In addition to the “Africana Moroto” and “Cache Mbarara” hotels.

Doreen began her career as a professor of architecture in Ugandan universities; And then established a private company for urban development.

Doreen Company was able, within a short period of time, to obtain contracts for the implementation of projects that are currently considered one of the largest real estate facilities in Kampala.

Doreen tells Sky News Arabia that the reason for her superiority is to take advantage of the element of patience with which women are superior to men. according to her belief; Which enabled it to innovate and implement creative projects in the field of real estate development and interior design; It included hotels, apartments and residential units.

The emergence of the female element

on the reason for the emergence of the female component in the real estate sector in East African countries; Doreen explains that women in African countries play a pivotal role in society and contribute significantly to the workforce in all economic sectors.

Women benefited from gender balance policies in the labor sector. Where prevailing laws in many countries of the region are involved; The need to employ a certain number of women in architectural projects.

by detailing the policies that oblige companies to employ women in real estate projects; Many women have resorted to joining training courses in various fields of construction and taking advantage of the preferential advantages granted by universities and vocational training centers to women wishing to study building arts and architecture.

Encouraging factors

Tatu Gateri, co-founder and CEO of Builder in Nairobi, Kenya, points out that the huge returns generated by the emerging construction market; It stimulated women to break into this important field, which until recent years was seen as a rough work that is only suitable for men.

Some institutions are working to increase the empowerment of women in the real estate sector in East African countries; The “Builder” Foundation implements programs to train girls in construction work and provides scholarships for civil and architectural engineering students and those studying in areas related to the real estate development sectors. These programs are supported under the East African Women’s Economic Growth and Opportunity Initiative, co-financed by international foundations.

by detailing the policies that oblige companies to employ women in real estate projects; Many women have resorted to joining training courses in various fields of construction and taking advantage of the preferential advantages granted by universities and vocational training centers to women wishing to study building arts and architecture.

And in this context; Ghattiri says that the institutions working to encourage women to enter the developing construction market are based not only on the philosophy of gender equality in the field of work, but also on the need to form female elements capable of competing in high-income jobs and professions, a large part of which is concentrated in the real estate sector.