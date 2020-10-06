Many women have problems with teeth and gums during pregnancy. It is a common symptom of pregnancy and pregnant women do not know much about it, so they are often surprised when there is bleeding from gums in pregnancy.

Causes of bleeding from gums in pregnancy

Dentist pregnancy can tell the problem of gingivitis if the gums bleed. Gingivitis is a mild form of gum disease. There can be many reasons for this problem in pregnancy, such as:

Hormones: Pregnancy hormones such as estrogen and progesterone can cause inflammation in the gums. All these mucus increase the blood flow in the membranes.

Diet changes: Due to eating too much carb, sweet and fastfood in pregnancy, gums can start to bleed.

Reduction of saliva: In pregnancy, hormones rapidly fluctuate and in some people saliva starts becoming less. Becoming saliva means that the carb you are eating is stuck in the teeth and has started making plaques. When plaque freezes, there is a risk of worms in teeth and disease related to gums.

Morning Sickness: Morning Sickness usually cures after the first trimester of pregnancy, but some women may have this problem for a full nine months. Do Kulla after vomiting. If you want to brush then brush it after one hour of vomiting.



When does pregnancy begin

You may notice blood coming out of the gums during the second trimester of pregnancy. In addition, in the third trimester of pregnancy, the sensitivity and bleeding in the teeth increases significantly. If you had any gum disease before you became pregnant, now that problem can increase.

If the blood starts coming in from the beginning of the first trimester of pregnancy, it can be an early sign of pregnancy.

Symptoms of bleeding from gums

Swelling and pain in gums are also a symptom. You may feel the swelling, pain and redness in the gums with the blood coming from the gums.

Treatment of bleeding from gums in pregnancy

There are some easy ways to stop or reduce the bleeding from the spices, such as: