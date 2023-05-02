The Court of Appeal of Al-Ain upheld a judgment of the Court of First Instance, which ruled that a lawyer be required to pay 50 thousand dirhams to a number of women who appointed him in cases related to their heirs, but he failed to perform his duty, which resulted in the loss of their case, and the Court of Appeal ruled to reject the appeal submitted by the lawyer, as well It ruled to dismiss the plaintiffs’ counter-appeal.

In the details, women filed a lawsuit against a lawyer, demanding that he pay them two million dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, and lost profits as a result of his breach of the duties of his profession, indicating that they had appointed the lawyer to plead on their behalf in the cases brought by them or against them, including the case of inheritance, and they asked From him, he appealed against the ruling issued by the cassation method, and told them that he had already registered the cassation appeal, and asked them to pay 7200 dirhams, so they paid it, and it turned out later that he did not register the cassation appeal.

The plaintiffs indicated that they had agreed with the defendant to file a lawsuit to account for the estates of Al-Ain, and a ruling was issued to delegate an expert, but the defendant was lax in paying the expertise trust, so the court decided to reject the lawsuit, and they also agreed with him to file a lawsuit by appointing a judicial guard, but he did not file The lawsuit despite receiving the due fee, and they pointed out that they were harmed as a result of the lawyer’s breach of his professional duties, as they lost an investment home worth 2.4 million dirhams, in addition to moral damages.

The plaintiffs pointed out that they had filed a complaint before the Lawyers Affairs Committee, and a decision was issued by the committee to suspend the defendant from work for a month, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which he maintained that he had not declared the case sheet, and also pleaded not to accept the case because the litigation did not take place before the conciliation and reconciliation committees for invalidity. The declaration, and pleaded not to hear the lawsuit due to the passage of time, three years since the harmful act, and requested the dismissal of the lawsuit because the damage claimed by the plaintiffs was not realized, and submitted a counter-claim, in which the judgment requested him compensation in the amount of 10,000 dirhams as a result of the plaintiffs deliberately misleading the court by including an incorrect phone number for the plaintiff on him.

The Court of First Instance ruled obliging the lawyer to pay the plaintiffs 50 thousand dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, and rejected the rest of the requests, and rejected the counterclaim.

This judiciary was not accepted by both parties, so the defendant appealed it, and renewed his defense of the inadmissibility of the case to file it in a way other than the way drawn by the law, and demanded the annulment of the appealed ruling and the judiciary again inadmissibility of the original case.

While the appellants, in turn, complained about the ruling, the unfairness of their rights when they were awarded compensation of 50 thousand dirhams, which is compensation that does not cover the damages incurred by them.

The Court of Appeal stated that the appellant originally pleaded not to accept the case to file it in a way other than the way drawn up by law, because no case can be registered except after passing through the Mediation and Conciliation Center, which is a procedure of public order, responding to him that the case was actually presented to the aforementioned committees before it was registered in the court. And then the purpose of this procedure was achieved, which undermines this obituary.

In the cross-appeal, the court indicated that it was clear from the papers that the court of first instance, when it ruled that the cross-appellants were entitled to compensation of 50,000 dirhams, had invoked all the material and moral damages incurred by them, and had taken into account the fees and expenses they paid, the effort and the time wasted on them, and so on. Moral and psychological damages, and this court shares its counterpart in the first degree in the assessment of compensation and considers it sufficient to compensate for the mentioned damages.